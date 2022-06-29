COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: N. Greenville coach gets top honor

GREENSBORO, N.C. =- The American Baseball Coaches Association and ATEC announced the 2022 National Coaches of the Year in all collegiate and high school divisions on Wednesday and North Greenville head coach Landon Powell earned the Division II Coach of the Year honor.

Powell, in his eighth season with the Crusaders, led North Greenville to the program’s first-ever NCAA Division II National Championship after claiming the Southeast Region title for the first time. The Crusaders, who finished the season ranked No. 1, also won the Conference Carolinas regular season and tournament championships.

Powell is the eighth Conference Carolinas coach to earn a Coach of the Year honor but just the second in baseball as he joins Carl Lancaster who earned the honor after leading Mount Olive to the 2008 national championship.

The ABCA/ATEC Regional and National Coaches of the Year are selected by members of the ABCA All-America & Coach of the Year committees in all nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division and high school.

SEC opponents announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Southeastern Conference opponents for the upcoming men's basketball season were announced on Wednesday by the league office.

The Gamecocks will have home-and-away matchups with Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Carolina will travel to Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Missouri and will play host to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Texas A&M at Colonial Life Arena.

Times, dates and TV information will be released at a later date.

Carolina SEC Network takeover

For the eighth consecutive year, SEC Network is handing over the reins to the network, as the SEC Network Takeover returns this summer to present all 14 Southeastern Conference schools a dedicated day of network programming for a two-week stretch this July.

Beginning Saturday, July 2, each school stands in the spotlight, teaming up with SECN to feature an entire day filled with their greatest moments from the past year, including SEC Championships, SEC Storied films, regular season showdowns, spring football, SEC Network original programming and more.

On July 12, watch the South Carolina 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship,UConn vs. South Carolina, April 3, 2022.

2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl, North Carolina vs. South Carolina Dec 30, 2021.

Mazur named volunteer coach

CLEMSON-- Head coach Erik Bakich announced that Griffin Mazur joined the staff as volunteer assistant coach.

Mazur, who will work with the catchers, played the 2021 season at Michigan under Bakich after he transferred from UC Irvine, where he was a player from 2016-20.

Mazur, 25, worked as a program assistant at Michigan during the 2022 season after playing 44 games in his one season as a player at Michigan in 2021. He hit .247 with six homers, eight doubles, 33 RBIs and 31 runs, as he was a Second-Team All-Big Ten Conference catcher.

“Griffin has a bright future in coaching,” said Bakich. “I’m very excited for him to get his start at Clemson and contribute to our efforts. He was voted team captain at Michigan after transferring from UC Irvine and made an immediate impact as a leader on the 2021 Michigan team.”

