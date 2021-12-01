COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Mukuba gets rookie ACC honor for defense

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Clemson true freshman safety Andrew Mukuba has been named as the 2021 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Mukuba becomes the third Clemson player to earn ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year since the honor was first awarded in 2007, joining defensive tackles Dexter Lawrence (2016) and Bryan Bresee (2020). With the selections of Bresee in 2020 and Mukuba in 2021, Clemson became the first school in the award's history to have players earn the honor in back-to-back seasons.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who stepped up amid adversity to deliver a standout freshman season for the Hurricanes, was voted the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Rookie of the Year.

Clemson freshman safety Andrew Mukuba was chosen the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in voting by a select 50-member media panel and the conference’s 14 head coaches.

Mukuba appeared in all 12 regular-season games for the Tigers this season, including nine starts, while playing 523 snaps. A native of Zimbabwe who now calls Austin, Texas, home, Mukuba became the first true freshman defensive back to start a season opener for Clemson (according to records dating back to 1973) when he took the field versus then-No. 5 Georgia on Sept. 4.

Mukuba made eight tackles and broke up a pass vs. the Bulldogs and went on to finish the regular season with 52 tackles while breaking up nine passes. He earned Freshman All-America honors from the Maxwell Football Club.

The complete breakdown of the 2021 ACC Football Rookie of the Year voting:

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami, 48

Will Shipley, RB, Clemson, 12

Andrew Mukuba, S, Clemson, 2

Duce Chestnut, CB, Syracuse, 2

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami, 50

Will Shipley, RB, Clemson, 13

Malachi Thomas, RB, Virginia Tech, 1

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Andrew Mukuba, S, Clemson, 28

Duce Chestnut, CB, Syracuse, 19

James Williams, S, Miami, 13

Jasheen Davis, DE, Wake Forest, 4

Muse accepts Shrine Bowl invite

University of South Carolina senior tight end Nick Muse has accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl, American's longest-running college football all-star game, which supports Shriners Children's.

The game will be played on Feb. 3, 2022, at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders as part of NFL Pro Bowl Week.

MEAC announces football academic honors

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced the 2021 Football All-Academic Selections, honoring 204 student-athletes from the conference’s six football-playing institutions who achieved academic success during the 2020-21 academic year.

From South Carolina State: Antonio Anderson, Donte Anthony, Sheldon Billings, Eric Brown, Michael Brunson, Decobie Durant, Corey Fields Jr., Kendrell Flowers, Patrick Godbolt, Joe Glover, John Guthrie, Vladmire Haynes, Bryan Johnson, Jared Kirksey, Hezekiah Massey, Tim McNeil, Zione Meadows, Tyrece Nick, Jalen Page, Dyson Roberts, Jerome Robinson, Lenin Romero, John Sloan III, Aaron Smith, Tykese Walker, Nathaniel Wilcox.

