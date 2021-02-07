COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: More rankings for Carolina baseball

More Carolina baseball rankings

COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team is ranked in both the USA Today Coaches' Poll and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) poll.

The Gamecocks are ranked No. 20 in the ESPN poll and No. 23 in the NCBWA poll.

Carolina is now ranked in five of the six collegiate baseball polls, coming in at No. 18 in both the Baseball America and D1Baseball.com polls, No. 20 in the coaches' poll, No. 21 in the Collegiate Baseball poll and No. 23 in the NCBWA poll.

SCSU softball signs 6

South Carolina State head softball coach Tatjana Matthews has announced the addition of six new Lady Bulldogs to the 2021-22 season.

Cassidy Church (5-5, 2nd base, shortstop, catcher) from Sacramento, California, made the transition from pitcher to second baseman and shortstop during her prep career.

Jasmine Hogan (5-5, utility) from Blythewood, played her prep career at Cardinal Newman, where she also played centerfield and pitcher.

Amariya Thompson (5-2, outfielder, 2nd baseman) from Lancaster, has played travel softball with the LA Elite and Bandits NC-Ghent.