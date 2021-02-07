COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: More rankings for Carolina baseball

More Carolina baseball rankings
COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team is ranked in both the USA Today Coaches' Poll and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) poll.
The Gamecocks are ranked No. 20 in the ESPN poll and No. 23 in the NCBWA poll.
Carolina is now ranked in five of the six collegiate baseball polls, coming in at No. 18 in both the Baseball America and D1Baseball.com polls, No. 20 in the coaches' poll, No. 21 in the Collegiate Baseball poll and No. 23 in the NCBWA poll.
SCSU softball signs 6
South Carolina State head softball coach Tatjana Matthews has announced the addition of six new Lady Bulldogs to the 2021-22 season.
Cassidy Church (5-5, 2nd base, shortstop, catcher) from Sacramento, California, made the transition from pitcher to second baseman and shortstop during her prep career.
Jasmine Hogan (5-5, utility) from Blythewood, played her prep career at Cardinal Newman, where she also played centerfield and pitcher.
Amariya Thompson (5-2, outfielder, 2nd baseman) from Lancaster, has played travel softball with the LA Elite and Bandits NC-Ghent.
Zarrie Ziyona Smith (5-3, pitcher/uliity) from Union, made appearances in several different travel softball teams and two different high schools during her career.
Breyanna Collins (5-8, pitcher, 2nd baseman) from Augusta, Georgia, is a three-time honorable mention and all-region performer during her prep career at Lakeside High School in Evans, Georgia.
Marissa Marshall (5-4, 3rd baseman, utility) from Elk Grove, California, has played every position during her career except catcher.
2 on Staley Award list
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina guard Zia Cooke and junior Destanni Henderson earned spots on the Dawn Staley Award Midseason Watch List, The Phoenix Club of Philadelphia announced. They are among 16 student-athletes in the running for the award, which recognizes the player who exemplifies the skills that Staley possessed throughout her career - ball handling, scoring, ability to distribute the basketball and will to win.
Boston in award top 10
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina sophomore Aliyah Boston is among the top-10 candidates for the Lisa Leslie Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
Named after the three-time All-American, 1994 National Player of the Year and Class of 2015 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its fourth season recognizes the top center in women's NCAA Division I college basketball.