COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Monmouth picked to win Big South

Claflin faces Lander on road in PBC series
The Claflin baseball team will visit Lander University for a Peach Belt Conference (PBC) three-game series this weekend at Dolny Stadium. The series will feature a double-header on Saturday at 2 p.m. and wrap up Sunday with a noon game.
Claflin (1-2, 1-2), dropped two-of-three games in its season-opening series against the University of North Georgia (UNG) last week. The Panthers, who will be seeking theirs first PBC series win, claimed the program's first-ever PBC victory with a 16-13 decision in game two of the UNG series.
Keyon Smith and Gerardric Dobbs led the Claflin offense during the series, collecting four hits each. Smith also drove in seven runs highlighted by a two-run homer. He batted .364 in the three games and was a triple away from hitting for the cycle.
Clemson falls to No. 4 NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. — Clemson fell to No. 4 NC State on Thursday. The Wolfpack never trailed at Reynolds Coliseum and defeated the Tigers 86-65.
In the shooting department, Clemson (10-8, 5-8) recorded a field goal percentage of 40.9, while NC State (13-2, 8-2) shot 51.5 percent from the field. The Tigers made six 3-pointers, and the Wolfpack poured in 10 treys. NC State won the rebounding battle 41-36. Delicia Washington led all scorers with 24 points to go along with her eight rebounds and four assists. Amari Robinson finished with 11 points and nine boards. NC State's Kayla Jones tallied 21 points, seven assists and five boards.
NC State manufactured an early 12-0 lead and went on to lead 28-9 at the end of the first quarter. Washington came out firing in the second quarter and knocked down jumpers on Clemson's first two possessions of the period. She later came up with a flashy 3-point play by netting a runner while absorbing contact and making the ensuing free throw. The Tigers outscored the Wolfpack 21-19 in the second quarter, but NC State took a 47-30 lead into halftime.
Clemson's most electrifying play of the game came courtesy of a third-quarter pass made by Weronika Hipp from beyond the arc to a leaping Gabby Elliott near the basket. Elliott banked it home with a midair shot. However, NC State sported a 68-45 advantage heading into the fourth quarter and ultimately won 86-65.
On Sunday, Feb. 14, Clemson and Wake Forest (9-8, 6-7) will play for the second time on the season. The Tigers defeated the Demon Deacons 69-66 on the road last month. Sunday's contest at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C., is scheduled to begin at noon and air on ACC Network.
Monmouth picked to win Big South
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Defending Big South Champion Monmouth University has been tabbed the favorite in the conference’s preseason 2021 spring football poll as voted by the league’s head coaches and media panel.
The Big South’s 2021 spring football schedule will feature five teams playing a four-game conference slate to determine the league’s automatic qualifier to the FCS Playoffs.
The Hawks collected six of the 10 first-place votes and finished with 44 points to earn the league’s top ranking entering the 2021 spring football season. Kennesaw State was just behind Monmouth in the preseason rankings with 43 points, and received three first-place votes from the panel.
Charleston Southern collected the remaining first-place vote and 31 points for third place in the preseason standings. Gardner-Webb and new football associate member Robert Morris tied for fourth in the polling with 16 points each. Big South football members Campbell, North Alabama and Hampton will not compete during the upcoming spring season.
Meanwhile, Kennesaw State teammates Isaac Foster and Bryson Armstrong were voted the Big South’s Spring Football Preseason Players of the Year.
Beamer adds 5 analysts
University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has hired five full-time analysts who will assist in the football program.
Former Gamecock linebacker Shaq Wilson heads up the quintet that also includes Nick Coleman, Ahmad Smith, Lonnie Teasley and Stanton Weber. Coleman and Teasley will work on the offensive side of the ball, while Wilson and Smith will work as defensive analysts. Weber is the special teams analyst.
Coleman comes to Columbia from Northeast Mississippi Community College where he served as the Tigers' offensive coordinator in 2020.
Ahmad Smith joins the staff as a defensive analyst after spending the last three seasons at Western Kentucky.
Teasley joins the Gamecock football staff as an offensive analyst after spending the past two years as the offensive line coach at North Carolina Central University.
Weber comes to Carolina as a special teams analyst after spending the past four seasons on the football staff at his alma mater, Kansas State.
Carolina pitcher transferring
South Carolina left-hander Dylan Harley is in the transfer portal a little over a week before the season begins, according to GamecockCentral.com
The Gamecock pitcher is coming off Tommy John and didn't pitch in a shortened 2020 season. As a freshman he was in the starting rotation but quickly fell out of it, going 3-4 with a 10.02 ERA in his first season.
A school spokesperson also confirmed Will McGregor and Hayden Lehman have been removed from the roster.
All three were pitchers. McGregor is also a lefty and coming off Tommy John surgery.
Entering this week South Carolina needed to get down from 43 to 40 players on the roster before opening day.
Staley's Gamecocks open home stand
#1/3 South Carolina (15-2, 10-0 SEC) takes on Missouri (7-7, 3-6 SEC) at 7 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network) in Columbia.
The game is the third in which the Gamecocks have played Missouri as No. 1 in the AP poll, including last season's matchup.
South Carolina is 7-3 all-time against Missouri, including a 6-3 mark in the Staley era, after winning the last three meetings.
South Carolina is looking for its 27th straight SEC regular-season victory, which would move the Gamecocks into sole possession of the fifth-longest in league history. Tennessee holds the SEC record of 42 consecutive regular-season wins, which it did twice (Jan. 26, 1992 - Jan. 1, 1996; Feb. 7, 2002 - Feb. 6, 2005).
A win would be the Gamecocks' 30th straight over an SEC opponent.