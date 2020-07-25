COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: MEAC Esports League calling all gamers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORFOLK, Va. – Registration for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Esports League, in conjunction with Blaze Fire Games, is open.

As schools continue to evaluate the conditions attributed to COVID-19, the MEAC Esports League will allow for students, alumni and prospects to stay connected and engaged through online gaming competition.

Registration is $40 and will cover all of fall 2020 (July 20-Dec. 20) for the MEAC Esports League. The first eseries will run from Aug. 10-Sept. 14, with players able to participate in competitions for such games as NBA2K19, FIFA 20, Madden NFL, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Registration for the MEAC Esports League includes access to all five games, with players able to select up to three games concurrently.

The online nature of esports will allow for players to engage with one another safely from their own homes until all universities return to normal campus activity, at which point the esports program will include on-campus components.

To register, visit www.meacesports.com.

