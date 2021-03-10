COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Lady Bulldogs snap softball losing streak

CLINTON — The South Carolina State softball team snapped a 51-game losing streak on Tuesday, March 9, at Presbyterian College, winning the first game of the doubleheader 8-0 in five innings.
S.C. State tallied 10 hits in the game and every Lady Bulldog in the lineup had at least one hit. Presbyterian (5-1) took the second game 3-1.
The win was the first for the SCSU (1-6) since a 9-8 win over Savannah State on April 28, 2018.
“For the first time in three years, this win is probably a top 10 of my proudest moments of my 12 years of coaching,” said Coach Tatjana Matthews in a post-game interview. Matthews was especially proud of Kat Cole.
Cole came off the bench in the past, but she started in game one and hit a three-run homer to start a game-winning rally for S.C. State, the first home run of her career.
“It’s a beginning of a new tradition at S.C. State and having that Bulldog tenacity, Bulldog pride that we didn’t let any obstacle that we face in the last three years shut us down and came in on what we were working on and it’s one of my proudest moments as a coach.”
Game one was scoreless heading into the top of the fourth when SC State picked up seven runs. Coe blasted the three-run home run to get the scoring going. Tajah Clark and JaNau Cohen both had RBI singles in the inning, while Kyla Reeves hit a two-run double in the frame.
In the fifth inning, Clark singled to left center field to drive in the final run of the game. Clark went 2-for-3 with two RBI and one run in the first game. DeAsia Lowther improved to 1-3 on the season after pitching a three-hit complete game while striking out three.
In game two, Presbyterian scored runs in the second, third and sixth innings to take the win. The Lady Bulldogs’ only run came in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Clark. Jade Hendricks fell to 0-2 after pitching six innings and allowing five hits and three runs (two earned). Coe tallied two hits in the night cap, while Alston Jenkins had the Lady Bulldogs’ other hit.
The Lady Bulldogs will return to action this weekend when they host North Carolina A&T in a pair of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference doubleheaders. Saturday’s doubleheader is slated to start at 1 p.m. and Sunday’s first pitch is set for 12 p.m.
Burgess on Posey list
WICHITA, Kansas -- Sophomore catcher Colin Burgess has been selected to the Buster Posey Award Watch List. Sixty-nine catchers were nominated for the award by their coaches. Because the award is given annually to the top division one collegiate catcher, the list will be updated to include other candidates until May 5, 2021.