COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Lady Bulldogs snap softball losing streak

CLINTON — The South Carolina State softball team snapped a 51-game losing streak on Tuesday, March 9, at Presbyterian College, winning the first game of the doubleheader 8-0 in five innings.

S.C. State tallied 10 hits in the game and every Lady Bulldog in the lineup had at least one hit. Presbyterian (5-1) took the second game 3-1.

The win was the first for the SCSU (1-6) since a 9-8 win over Savannah State on April 28, 2018.

“For the first time in three years, this win is probably a top 10 of my proudest moments of my 12 years of coaching,” said Coach Tatjana Matthews in a post-game interview. Matthews was especially proud of Kat Cole.

Cole came off the bench in the past, but she started in game one and hit a three-run homer to start a game-winning rally for S.C. State, the first home run of her career.

“It’s a beginning of a new tradition at S.C. State and having that Bulldog tenacity, Bulldog pride that we didn’t let any obstacle that we face in the last three years shut us down and came in on what we were working on and it’s one of my proudest moments as a coach.”