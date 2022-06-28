COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Honda Cup goes to Aliyah Boston

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina junior Aliyah Boston became the university's first winner of the Honda Cup, which honors the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year.

It caps a season during which Boston was the unanimous National Player of the Year and the NCAA Women's Final Four Most Outstanding Player after leading the Gamecocks to the 2022 National Championship.

The unanimous national player of the year was also the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, and Boston won both titles from the SEC as well. A three-time Lisa Leslie Award winner, the Gamecocks' leading scorer (16.8 ppg) led the nation with 30 double-doubles this season, including an SEC-record 27 straight to become just the third player in NCAA Div. I women's basketball history with a streak at least that long. Her 12.5 rebounds per game were fourth in the nation.

Belanger named pitching coach

CLEMSON -- Head coach Erik Bakich announced on June 28 that Jimmy Belanger joined the staff as assistant coach and pitching coach.

Belanger spent the last three seasons at Florida State, mentoring many of the best pitchers in the ACC.

Belanger, 35, has been a full-time assistant coach for 13 seasons, with stops at Monmouth (2010-12), Maryland (2013-16), Kentucky (2017-19) and Florida State (2020-22).

The 2022 Seminoles totaled 702 strikeouts in 534.0 innings pitched, good for a national-best 11.8 strikeouts-per-nine-innings-pitched mark. Their 3.34 strikeout-to-walk ratio (No. 4) and 702 strikeouts (No. 2) were among the top-four marks in the country as well.

In 2021, Florida State was also among the national leaders in strikeouts per nine innings pitched (11.4), strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.19) and ERA (3.45), as all three marks led the ACC. Freshman Parker Messick earned ACC Pitcher-of-the-Year and ACC Freshman-of-the-Year honors.

Belanger’s 2019 staff at Kentucky featured Zack Thompson, the highest-drafted pitcher in school history when he was selected No. 19 overall in the first round by the Cardinals. In 2017, Kentucky set school records for strikeouts and opponents’ batting average, as Sean Hjelle was named SEC Pitcher-of-the-Year that season. His 2017 staff included two All-Americans, one freshman All-American, two First-Team All-SEC selections and four pitchers drafted in the top-11 rounds.

Schnabel joins Clemson staff

CLEMSON -- Head coach Erik Bakich announced on June 27 that Nick Schnabel joined the staff as assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator.

Schnabel, who will work with the infielders, coached alongside Bakich during his tenure at Michigan from 2013-22 and was named national assistant coach-of-the-year by ABCA in 2019.

“I’m thrilled to have Coach Schnabel join our staff at Clemson as assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator,” said Bakich. “We served together at Michigan for 10 years, and he has been a part of some great teams. His knowledge, work ethic, energy and recruiting prowess is unmatched. I’m excited for Nick, Emily, Cal and Caroline to be a part of the Clemson Family.”

Smith gets preseason honor

University of South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith has garnered a spot on the 2022 pre-season first-team All-America squad as selected by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, it was announced today.

Smith, a 6-0, 188-pounder redshirt junior from Blythewood, earned second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press a year ago after leading the team with 14 passes defended, including three interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He allowed multiple catches in just two of 11 games played and only 15 catches on 32 targets throughout the season.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation is an all-volunteer organization and caretaker of the nation's oldest college football All-America team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0