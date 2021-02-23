COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Garvin, Bulldogs ready for Thursday return to court

The South Carolina State men’s basketball team returns to action Thursday vs. Florida A&M in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference game at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. Tip-off is 7 p.m.

S.C. State (0-15, 0-5 MEAC) returns to the hardwood after an extended break involving postponements of games due to COVID-19 contact tracing consistent with the NCAA COVID-19 management requirements and guidelines.

“We are excited to play again, to say the least. It has been a challenging season on and off the court for our very young and tenacious team,” head coach Murray Garvin said. This game is a makeup game for the game that was canceled in early January due to COVID-19-related issues.”

“Our guys have been off from game play since our last contest vs. NCCU on Feb. 2 that we had a shot at the buzzer to win the game. Since that time, we have battled through two eight-day quarantines and have only been able to practice as a team for the past five days. Our guys are looking forward to finishing the season and competing against a very good FAMU team.”