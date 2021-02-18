COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Gamecocks, Tigers open '21 baseball

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball team will play its first game in 346 days as the Gamecocks open the 2021 season this weekend, hosting Dayton at Founders Park.
The two teams start the series on Friday, Feb. 19, with a 4 p.m. first pitch. The series continues Saturday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m. and concludes Sunday, Feb. 21 with a noon start. All three games will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.
Carolina was off to a 12-4 start in 2020 before the pandemic shut down the season. Carolina returns 22 players, including eight position starters, from last year's team and are picking in the top-25 in five of college baseball's six major polls.
Head Coach Mark Kingston will go with redshirt junior Thomas Farr, senior Brannon Jordan and redshirt sophomore Julian Bosnic for the opening weekend rotation.
Farr gets the ball on Opening Day after going 3-0 with a 1.72 ERA in three starts for the Gamecocks in 2020. Farr struck out 14 batters in 16.2 innings pitched while holding opponents to a .113 batting average. He earned his biggest win on Feb. 29 against Clemson, allowing just two hits in five innings with three strikeouts.
Jordan is in the opening weekend rotation for the second straight season. He was 2-0 with a 1.71 ERA in four starts in 2020, striking out 32 batters in 21 innings pitched. Jordan was second in the SEC with a .104 opponent's batting average and had nine strikeouts in five innings in the opening weekend win over Holy Cross.
Bosnic did not allow an earned run in 6.2 innings of work last season, earning wins on the mound against The Citadel and North Florida. Against the Bulldogs, Bosnic struck out three in 2.1 innings of work.
The Flyers were 6-8 in the 2020 season before the pandemic shut down college baseball.
Clemson opens vs. Cincinnati
CLEMSON -- The Tigers open their 124th season with a three-game home series against Cincinnati, who they are facing for the first time since 2011.
Games are Friday at 4 p.m., Saturday at 3 and Sunday at 1 p.m.
The starting pitchers are:
- Friday - LHP Evan Shawver (CIN) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe (CU)
- Saturday - LHP Dean McCarthy (CIN) vs. RHP Ty Olenchuk (CU)
- Sunday - LHP Garrett Schoenle (CIN) vs. LHP Caden Grice (CU)
Clemson had a 14-3 overall record and 3-0 mark in 2020.
The Tigers are led by sixth-year head coach Monte Lee, who has won 68 percent (182-86) of his games in Tigertown.
Clemson has nine of its first 11 games at home.
Cincinnati is led by fourth-year head coach Scott Googins. The Bearcats had a 7-8 overall record in 2020.
Clemson was picked to finish fourth in the ACC Atlantic Division in a vote by the 14 ACC head coaches in the preseason.
Friday marks 345 days since Clemson's last game (March 11), the longest stretch between its games since 1945 (Clemson did not play in 1944).
Beamer gets DB transfer
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has effectively completed his first recruiting class with the Gamecocks.
Assumption College graduate transfer cornerback Carlins Platel announced his commitment to South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon, choosing the Gamecocks over offers from Mississippi State and Coastal Carolina, according to GamecockCentral.com.
A 6-foot-2, 190-pounder with length and ball skills, Platel has seven interceptions in three seasons at Assumption.
He earned first-team NE10 All-Conference honors as a junior in 2019 when he recorded 21 tackles with two interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery.
Assumption didn't play football in 2020 and Platel enters 2021 with one year of eligibility for the Gamecocks.
He was recruited to Carolina by Shane Beamer, Clayton White and Torrian Gray.
Platel is the 25th and final prospect who will count toward the Gamecocks' 2021 class.