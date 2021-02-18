COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Gamecocks, Tigers open '21 baseball

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball team will play its first game in 346 days as the Gamecocks open the 2021 season this weekend, hosting Dayton at Founders Park.

The two teams start the series on Friday, Feb. 19, with a 4 p.m. first pitch. The series continues Saturday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m. and concludes Sunday, Feb. 21 with a noon start. All three games will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Carolina was off to a 12-4 start in 2020 before the pandemic shut down the season. Carolina returns 22 players, including eight position starters, from last year's team and are picking in the top-25 in five of college baseball's six major polls.

Head Coach Mark Kingston will go with redshirt junior Thomas Farr, senior Brannon Jordan and redshirt sophomore Julian Bosnic for the opening weekend rotation.

Farr gets the ball on Opening Day after going 3-0 with a 1.72 ERA in three starts for the Gamecocks in 2020. Farr struck out 14 batters in 16.2 innings pitched while holding opponents to a .113 batting average. He earned his biggest win on Feb. 29 against Clemson, allowing just two hits in five innings with three strikeouts.