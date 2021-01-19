COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Gamecocks release SEC baseball schedule

COLUMBIA -- The Gamecocks are one step closer to a full 2021 baseball schedule.
South Carolina and the SEC released the conference schedule for baseball Tuesday, with it the same opponents as last season.
The Gamecocks have home series against Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas and Mississippi State with road series at Vanderbilt, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU and Ole Miss.
South Carolina opens with three of the best teams in the East, going to Vanderbilt to open SEC play before hosting Florida then going to Georgia.
The comes a home series against Missouri before a road trip to LSU. The Gamecocks will finish hosting Arkansas, at Ole Miss, home for Mississippi State at Kentucky and then hosting Tennessee.
Here is the full SEC schedule:
March 19-21: at Vanderbilt
March 26-28: Florida
April 2-4: at Georgia
April 9-11: Missouri
April 16-18: at LSU
April 23-25: Arkansas
April 30-May 2: at Ole Miss
May 7-9: Mississippi State
May 14-16: at Kentucky
May 20-22: Tennessee
D1Baseball has USC at No. 18
OMAHA, Neb. -- The University of South Carolina baseball team is ranked No. 18 in the D1Baseball preseason top-25 poll. The Gamecocks were one of nine SEC teams ranked by the website.
The Gamecocks are now ranked in two preseason polls as Collegiate Baseball had Carolina No. 21 in its preseason Fab 50 poll in December.
Carolina joins Florida (No. 1), Vanderbilt (No. 4), Ole Miss (No. 6), Mississippi State (No. 7), Arkansas (No. 8), LSU (No. 12), Tennessee (No. 19) and Auburn (No. 23) as SEC schools ranked in the preseason poll.
The D1Baseball Preseason poll: 1. Florida; 2. UCLA; 3. Texas Tech; 4. Vanderbilt; 5. Louisville; 6. Ole Miss; 7. Mississippi State; 8. Arkansas; 9. Texas; 10. TCU
11. UC Santa Barbara; 12. LSU; 13. NC State; 14. West Virginia 15. Georgia Tech; 16. Virginia; 17. Wake Forest 18. South Carolina 19. Tennessee; 20. Oklahoma State; 21. Miami (Fla.); 22. Arizona; 23. Auburn; 24. Florida State; 25. East Carolina
SCSU track records 10 top fives
The South Carolina State track and field teams combined to record 16 top-10 finishes, including 10 top-five showings, Saturday at the Gamecock Indoor Opener hosted by the University of South Carolina.
Turning in top five performances in the school’s first meet of the season were sophomore Jada Banks, third in the women’s 800 meters (2:19.24); Sophomore Dexter Ratliff, third in the men’s shot put (42-06.00ft., 12.95m); Ratliff, fourth in the men’s weight throw (46-01.50, 14.06m); freshman Stephanie Jobe, fourth in the women’s triple jump (36-02.00, 11.02m); sophomore Trey Felton, fifth in the men’s mile run (4:32.12); junior Waddell Rembert-Jett, fifth in the men’s 200 meters (22.10); the men’s 4x3000 relay teams -- SC State “B”, first (2:24.22) and SC State “A”, second (2:24.49); and the women’s 4x3000 relays teams – SC State “A”, (2:55.86) and SC State “B”, (2:56.31).
Other top showings for second-year head coach Jerod Wims’ teams were sophomore Dayani Johnson, sixth in the men’s triple jump (46-10.75, 14.29m); Rembert-Jett, sixth in the 60 meters (6.90); freshman Ashanti Meyers, sixth in the women’s 3000 meters (13:43.89); freshman Tanryn Thorn, sixth in the women’s 200 meters (25.44); junior Tyler Jeffers, eighth in the men’s 400 meters (49.94); and freshman Mackenzi Zimmerman, 10th in the women’s 800 meters (2:43.31).
Martin wins Brian Dawkins Award
CLEMSON -- Former Clemson letterman Carl Martin has been named the recipient of the 2021 Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award.
Since 2013, head coach Dabo Swinney has presented the honor to a former Clemson player who exemplifies excellence in the areas of integrity, scholarship, athletics, service, leadership, commitment, dedication, courage, resilience and spirit.
Recipients must be out of school at least 10 years to qualify. Dawkins, who played 16 years in the NFL and was named to nine Pro Bowls and was a finalist for many public service awards, was the first recipient.
“I was overwhelmed when [Clemson Football Director of Career & Professional Development] Rashard Hall called me,” Martin said. “I know who the former winners are and what they have achieved. To win an award with the Dawkins family name on it and to receive the award from Dabo Swinney’s program is a great honor. Brian Dawkins has represented Clemson and the NFL in the highest degree, and I have admired what Coach Swinney has done at Clemson since he first came to Clemson in 2003. He has built an incredible culture.”
A life coach with VisionVentures, Inc., Martin specializes in performance goal-setting and relational skill development for pastors, executives, business leaders and other entrepreneurs. Most importantly, he also supervises a mentoring program in Bluffton with which he has worked for 15 years. The program has had a positive effect on disadvantaged youth through a long-term program.
Martin graduated from Clemson University with a degree in political science after being the smallest player on Danny Ford’s national championship squad in 1981. He played on Clemson teams of 1979-82, earning letters in 1981 and 1982. The Tigers won the national championship in 1981 and won ACC titles in 1981 and 1982. He played in every game his junior and senior seasons and recorded 10 special teams tackles, among the top totals on the team for that period.