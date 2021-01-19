COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Gamecocks release SEC baseball schedule

Recipients must be out of school at least 10 years to qualify. Dawkins, who played 16 years in the NFL and was named to nine Pro Bowls and was a finalist for many public service awards, was the first recipient.

“I was overwhelmed when [Clemson Football Director of Career & Professional Development] Rashard Hall called me,” Martin said. “I know who the former winners are and what they have achieved. To win an award with the Dawkins family name on it and to receive the award from Dabo Swinney’s program is a great honor. Brian Dawkins has represented Clemson and the NFL in the highest degree, and I have admired what Coach Swinney has done at Clemson since he first came to Clemson in 2003. He has built an incredible culture.”

A life coach with VisionVentures, Inc., Martin specializes in performance goal-setting and relational skill development for pastors, executives, business leaders and other entrepreneurs. Most importantly, he also supervises a mentoring program in Bluffton with which he has worked for 15 years. The program has had a positive effect on disadvantaged youth through a long-term program.

Martin graduated from Clemson University with a degree in political science after being the smallest player on Danny Ford’s national championship squad in 1981. He played on Clemson teams of 1979-82, earning letters in 1981 and 1982. The Tigers won the national championship in 1981 and won ACC titles in 1981 and 1982. He played in every game his junior and senior seasons and recorded 10 special teams tackles, among the top totals on the team for that period.

