COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Gamecocks getting QB, big-play WR

When FCS Saint Francis (Pa.) canceled its spring football season nearly three weeks ago, All-American quarterback Jason Brown knew what he had to do.
A matter of hours later, Brown was in the NCAA transfer portal and within a few days, he and big-play wide receiver teammate E.J. Jenkins were on a Zoom call with the South Carolina football staff.
An offer from the Gamecocks quickly came and after clearing admissions, Brown and Jenkins both committed to the Gamecocks Tuesday afternoon, according to GamecockCentral.com
"It was kind of stressful, not knowing where you're going to end up when you enter the portal, it's always stressful. It kind of took me back to high school, being recruited again," Brown told Gamecock Central. "I really chose South Carolina because they play in the best conference in college football and they're really the only school that offered me and E.J. (Jenkins) both. We'll be able to play together again, so I definitely had to take that and run with it."
A redshirt junior transfer from FCS St. Francis (Pa.), Jenkins will enroll at South Carolina for the March 1 mini-semester and will go through spring practice with the Gamecocks.
Big man may be back vs. Georgia
The same day the Gamecocks announced Alanzo Frink will miss the rest of the 2020-21 season Frank Martin delivered some good news Tuesday afternoon.
Big man Jalyn McCreary is back in practice and working toward being able to play Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Georgia after dealing with another shutdown due to COVID, according to GamecockCentral.com
“Jalyn practiced yesterday. He seemed OK. The expectation is for him to practice today and play tomorrow," Martin said. "He’s cleared the required medical exams that you have to clear whenever you’re coming back from being shut down."
McCreary played in one game since the team returned back from its initial COVID pause in early January, putting up six points in 18 minutes against Texas A&M.
He's missed the last three games, all losses, but the plan is for McCreary to be available.
Boston SEC Player of the Week
COLUMBIA -- For her efforts in a pair of Gamecock victories, South Carolina women's basketball sophomore Aliyah Boston earned SEC Player of the Week honors.
Boston, who captured ESPN Player of the Week honors on Monday, averaged 18.0 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.5 blocks in last week's wins over #22/23 Georgia and at LSU. It is her second weekly recognition from the SEC this season.
Ex-Tiger Todd Schonhar dies
CLEMSON — Former Clemson football player and graduate assistant coach Todd Schonhar died early Tuesday morning after a battle with COVID-19. He was 57 years old.
Schonhar played at Clemson from 1982-86 after originally joining the program as a walk-on. He earned letters in 1985 and 1986 as a reserve quarterback and holder and was named to the Academic All-ACC team in 1986 prior to his graduation in the spring of 1987.
Schonhar contributed to the success of kicker David Treadwell in 1985 and 1986. He served as the holder on Treadwell’s famous 46-yard game-winning field goal at Georgia in 1986 and is seen lifting Treadwell in many of the pictures of the ensuing celebration.
Schonhar’s most memorable play took place on an extra point against South Carolina in 1986 in his final game in Death Valley. He handled a bad snap, then threw a successful two-point conversion pass to Jim Riggs for an 8-0 lead. The game ended in a 21-21 tie.
3 to join Staley at minicamp
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball alumnae Allisha Gray, Tiffany Mitchell and A'ja Wilson are part of the 19 athletes set to participate in a USA Basketball Women's National Team minicamp, Feb. 4-7, at the University of South Carolina. Gamecock head coach Dawn Staley, who is also the current National Team head coach, will lead the four-day minicamp.
"It's been a year since we've been together for a training camp, and I'm excited to step back on the court with the USA National Team," Staley said. "We've got a great mix of veteran leadership and younger players, most of whom know how I run practices, and I anticipate we'll have four extremely competitive days of practice here in South Carolina. We're missing a few pieces of the puzzle, we have 36 players in our pool, but it will be incredibly helpful in our preparations for the Olympics in Tokyo this summer."