COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Gamecocks getting QB, big-play WR

Schonhar played at Clemson from 1982-86 after originally joining the program as a walk-on. He earned letters in 1985 and 1986 as a reserve quarterback and holder and was named to the Academic All-ACC team in 1986 prior to his graduation in the spring of 1987.

Schonhar contributed to the success of kicker David Treadwell in 1985 and 1986. He served as the holder on Treadwell’s famous 46-yard game-winning field goal at Georgia in 1986 and is seen lifting Treadwell in many of the pictures of the ensuing celebration.

Schonhar’s most memorable play took place on an extra point against South Carolina in 1986 in his final game in Death Valley. He handled a bad snap, then threw a successful two-point conversion pass to Jim Riggs for an 8-0 lead. The game ended in a 21-21 tie.

3 to join Staley at minicamp

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball alumnae Allisha Gray, Tiffany Mitchell and A'ja Wilson are part of the 19 athletes set to participate in a USA Basketball Women's National Team minicamp, Feb. 4-7, at the University of South Carolina. Gamecock head coach Dawn Staley, who is also the current National Team head coach, will lead the four-day minicamp.

"It's been a year since we've been together for a training camp, and I'm excited to step back on the court with the USA National Team," Staley said. "We've got a great mix of veteran leadership and younger players, most of whom know how I run practices, and I anticipate we'll have four extremely competitive days of practice here in South Carolina. We're missing a few pieces of the puzzle, we have 36 players in our pool, but it will be incredibly helpful in our preparations for the Olympics in Tokyo this summer."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0