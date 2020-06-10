COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Gamecocks get 3-star RB from Georgia

Less than a week after decommitting from N.C. State, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County three-star running back Caleb McDowell has decided on his future home, GamecockCentral.com reports.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound playmaker announced a commitment to South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon, just a few weeks after Gamecocks' running backs coach Des Kitchings offered him a scholarship.
Kitchings, who joined the South Carolina staff in late April, has quickly worked to shape the running back board for the 2021 class.
McDowell chose the Gamecocks over offers from N.C. State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Indiana, Purdue and Syracuse, among others.
McDowell is ranked the No. 72 prospect in the state of Georgia.
He is South Carolina's seventh commit to the 2021 class.
SEC Media Days to be virtual
The Southeastern Conference will hold its first-ever virtual football media days in 2020, the conference announced Wednesday.
SEC Football Media Days was scheduled to be held in Atlanta, July 13-16, at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.
"Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021."
The virtual event will feature Sankey's annual "State of the SEC" address, as well as media sessions with the conference's 14 head coaches and select student-athletes from each school. The SEC is in planning with the SEC Network to provide wall-to-wall coverage of the virtual event.
The dates and times for SEC Virtual Football Media Days have not been announced.
HBCU Football Daily Podcast is back
BOXTOROW, a subsidiary of DWCommunications, is bringing back its HBCU Football Daily Podcast for the fourth year beginning Tuesday, June 16.
Hosted by FROM THE PRESS BOX TO PRESS ROW host Donal Ware, the podcast previews in-depth all 52 HBCU football programs in a daily (Monday-Friday) podcast leading up to the kickoff of the HBCU football season. S.C. State's preview is scheduled for Aug. 10.
The podcast began three years ago, promoting 125 years since the first football game between HBCUs took place on Dec. 27, 1892, in Salisbury, N.C. Livingstone College and Biddle College (now Johnson C. Smith) played, with JCSU winning the contest 5-0.
The podcasts can be downloaded or listened to on the official Website of the national sports talk show FROM THE PRESS BOX TO PRESS ROW, boxtorow.com (https://boxtorow.com/hbcu-football-podcast/) as well as on Apple Podcasts, and can be listened to via iHeartMedia (https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-daily-podcast-boxtorow-52918289/).
The public can follow BOXTOROW on social media; on Twitter @boxtorow; on Instagram boxtorow; and on Facebook box2row Use #HBCU128 when using social media.
