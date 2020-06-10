COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Gamecocks get 3-star RB from Georgia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Less than a week after decommitting from N.C. State, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County three-star running back Caleb McDowell has decided on his future home, GamecockCentral.com reports.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound playmaker announced a commitment to South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon, just a few weeks after Gamecocks' running backs coach Des Kitchings offered him a scholarship.

Kitchings, who joined the South Carolina staff in late April, has quickly worked to shape the running back board for the 2021 class.

McDowell chose the Gamecocks over offers from N.C. State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Indiana, Purdue and Syracuse, among others.

McDowell is ranked the No. 72 prospect in the state of Georgia.

He is South Carolina's seventh commit to the 2021 class.

SEC Media Days to be virtual

The Southeastern Conference will hold its first-ever virtual football media days in 2020, the conference announced Wednesday.

SEC Football Media Days was scheduled to be held in Atlanta, July 13-16, at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.