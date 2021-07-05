COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Gamecocks add LSU transfer big man

GREENVILLE – Conference Carolinas can now officially welcome Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke as members with the turn of the calendar to the 2021-22 academic year on July 1.

The Conference Carolinas Board of Directors originally voted unanimously in favor of adding Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke as the 12th and 13th members of the NCAA Division II conference in early April of 2020.

Both Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke accepted their invitations to join the league at the time and were unveiled as new members in Conference Carolinas on April 16, 2020.

The addition of Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke is a tremendous geographic fit for Conference Carolinas in that it gives the league five member institutions in Eastern North Carolina and South Carolina, which will create a greater geographic balance in the conference and help with scheduling.