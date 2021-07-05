COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Gamecocks add LSU transfer big man

The Gamecocks are adding another member to their transfer class from another SEC school, according to GamecockCentral.com
South Carolina announced it landed former LSU big man Josh Gray with the 6-foot-11 forward announcing his commitment Wednesday morning.
The Gamecocks recruited Gray out of Putnam Science (Conn.) Academy before Gray ultimately went to LSU out of high school with the 2020 class.
He played in only 10 games as a freshman, averaging 0.8 points on 50% shooting in 3.3 minutes per game.
Gray, the No. 26 center in the 2020 class, joins a large group of South Carolina transfers.
Gray's addition brings the total number of transfers to five: guards Erik Stevenson and Chico Carter, a wing in James Reese and another big in AJ Wilson.
Clemson in Holiday Hoopsgiving
CLEMSON -- The Clemson University men’s basketball team will face off against Drake as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving quadruple header, which will be played on Saturday, Dec. 11, in Atlanta at State Farm Arena – home of the Atlanta Hawks. The event is organized by the VII Group.
Tickets, game times and television designations will be announced.
Conference Carolinas adds Francis Marion
GREENVILLE – Conference Carolinas can now officially welcome Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke as members with the turn of the calendar to the 2021-22 academic year on July 1.
The Conference Carolinas Board of Directors originally voted unanimously in favor of adding Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke as the 12th and 13th members of the NCAA Division II conference in early April of 2020.
Both Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke accepted their invitations to join the league at the time and were unveiled as new members in Conference Carolinas on April 16, 2020.
The addition of Francis Marion and UNC Pembroke is a tremendous geographic fit for Conference Carolinas in that it gives the league five member institutions in Eastern North Carolina and South Carolina, which will create a greater geographic balance in the conference and help with scheduling.
“I am excited about this announcement -- for our student-body, our nearly 300 student-athletes, our alumni and fans,” said Francis Marion President Dr. Fred Carter. “We join a conference that includes institutions located closer to home geographically. Less travel time means less time spent out of the classrooms for our students. We are joining what we think is one of the finest Division II conferences in the country -- a conference that puts an enormous emphasis on body, mind and soul in the development of student-athletes.”
Carolina re-introduces mobile passes
South Carolina Athletics announced the return of the Gamecock Football Passes. Two mobile-only ticket options are on sale now with added features from previous seasons.
Gamecock fans who purchase the Football Mobile passes will now be able to select your exact seat locations as well as easily book seats together with friends. The Football Pass starts at only $150 for the basic plan and $250 for the Gamecock Football Pass+. The Gamecock Football Pass+ includes access to all seven home games as well as better seat locations.
Learn more about the Gamecock Football Pass at theGamecockClub.com/footballpass
Amihere named to Team Canada
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball sophomore Laeticia Amihere will suit up for her native Canada in the 2020 Summer Olympics as she's been named to the 12-woman roster set to travel to Tokyo, Team Canada officials announced on Tuesday.
Earlier this summer Amihere led the Canadian squad to a fourth-place finish at the 2021 FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Puerto Rico. The Mississauga, Ontario native averaged 13.0 PPG, best on the team and eighth overall in the tournament. Amihere also led the team with 7.7 RPG, ranking 11th overall in the event.
Clemson in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
CLEMSON — Clemson University men’s basketball will travel to Rutgers in the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 30, with the time and network designation to be announced at a later date by ESPN.
Clemson is 2-2 overall against Rutgers, including a 1-0 mark on the road in the series with a 78-68 win over the Scarlet Knights on March 16, 1999.