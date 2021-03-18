COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Gamecock baseball opens SEC play at Vanderbilt

COLUMBIA -- Davidson scored five runs in the third inning on its way to a 9-4 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Wednesday night at Founders Park.

The loss was the fourth in a row for the Gamecocks (11-4).

Carolina struck first in the first as Josiah Sightler's RBI single brought in Brady Allen. Davidson then put up five in the third, as Ryan Wilson and John Hosmer each drove in a pair of runs. Carolina answered with a run in the third on a David Mendham RBI single.

The Wildcats put up a pair in the second and one each in the fifth and sixth innings. Carolina plated a run in the fifth on Mendham's sacrifice fly.

Carolina wrapped up the scoring in the seventh on Wes Clarke's 10th home run of the season. Clarke, Jeff Heinrich and George Callil had two hits apiece.

Travis Luensmann took the loss for the Gamecocks, allowing three hits and two earned runs in a third of an inning. Parker Coyne had five strikeouts in 1.2 hitless innings while Wesley Sweatt struck out a pair in the ninth.

Carolina opens Southeastern Conference play Friday against No. 2 Vanderbilt. First pitch at Hawkins Field is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Saturday's game is at noon and Sunday's first pitch is 2 p.m.