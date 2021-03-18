COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Gamecock baseball opens SEC play at Vanderbilt

COLUMBIA -- Davidson scored five runs in the third inning on its way to a 9-4 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Wednesday night at Founders Park.
The loss was the fourth in a row for the Gamecocks (11-4).
Carolina struck first in the first as Josiah Sightler's RBI single brought in Brady Allen. Davidson then put up five in the third, as Ryan Wilson and John Hosmer each drove in a pair of runs. Carolina answered with a run in the third on a David Mendham RBI single.
The Wildcats put up a pair in the second and one each in the fifth and sixth innings. Carolina plated a run in the fifth on Mendham's sacrifice fly.
Carolina wrapped up the scoring in the seventh on Wes Clarke's 10th home run of the season. Clarke, Jeff Heinrich and George Callil had two hits apiece.
Travis Luensmann took the loss for the Gamecocks, allowing three hits and two earned runs in a third of an inning. Parker Coyne had five strikeouts in 1.2 hitless innings while Wesley Sweatt struck out a pair in the ninth.
Carolina opens Southeastern Conference play Friday against No. 2 Vanderbilt. First pitch at Hawkins Field is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Saturday's game is at noon and Sunday's first pitch is 2 p.m.
Clemson baseball faces Hokies
CLEMSON -- The Tigers host No. 13 Virginia Tech for a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.
- Who - Virginia Tech (9-6, 5-4 ACC) vs. Clemson (6-8, 1-5 ACC)
- Best Ranking - VAT - No. 13 Baseball America; CU - NR
- When - Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)
- Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium
- Watch - ACC Network Extra
Starting pitchers
- Friday - LHP Peyton Alford (VAT) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU)
- Saturday - LHP Chris Gerard (VAT) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe (CU)
- Sunday - TBA (VAT) vs. LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU)
Clemson, who has a 6-3 home record, defeated Georgia State 7-2 at home on Tuesday night.
The Tigers are averaging 4.9 runs per game and hitting .233 with a .348 on-base percentage, .384 slugging percentage and 10 steals.
The pitching staff has a 4.46 ERA, .248 opponents’ batting average and 3.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .974.
Virginia Tech, who has a 2-1 road record, is led by fourth-year Head Coach John Szefc. The Hokies lost 7-2 at home against UNC Greensboro on Tuesday. They are hitting .271 and have a 4.43 ERA and .963 fielding percentage.
Lady Panthers open vs. Fayetteville St.
After being away from the softball circle for more than a year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Claflin University softball team will return to the field Friday to begin the 2021 campaign.
After several schedule changes, the Lady Panthers are all set for opening day versus Fayetteville State University. The doubleheader is set for a 1 p.m. first pitch. There will be no spectators allowed in the softball venue, but live streaming will be available. Links can be accessed via the softball schedule on the Claflin Athletics Website.
Claflin will face Fayetteville State on the road on Sunday. The Lady Panthers will play an all-CIAA schedule this season.
Boston among Naismith finalists
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball sophomore forward Aliyah Boston is one of four finalists for the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced. It marks the sixth time in the last seven seasons that a Gamecock has been a finalist for the award.
Boston picked up First-Team All-America honors from the Associated Press and ESPN.com in the last week as she capped her second SEC season with All-SEC First-Team and co-Defensive Player of the Year recognition.
MEAC opens track voting
NORFOLK, Va. – In celebration of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s 50th anniversary, voting for the league’s All-Time Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Teams, presented by The Home Depot, is now open.
Voting is open until April 10.