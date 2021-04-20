COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Founders Park capacity increases

Founders Park capacity increases

COLUMBIA -- With COVID vaccinations ongoing and the easing of statewide COVID-19 protocols, the available tickets for home baseball games at Founders Park will increase for the remainder of the season.

Capacity for the remaining home baseball games will increase from 1,938 to 3,350. The increase is due to a change in socially distanced seating set up from 6 feet to 3 feet and guidance from campus health officials.

The change in seating will increase the percentage of capacity in Founders Park to 50% of the fixed chairback seats and bleacher seating. With the new capacity limits, South Carolina will be one of seven Southeastern Conference schools with a baseball capacity of between 40-55%.

The new capacity will begin with Thursday's game against Arkansas.

SCSU track sets 6 PRs

The South Carolina State track and field teams continued their strong season this past Saturday at the USC Open in Columbia.

Overall, S.C. State had five top-5 showings, set six personal records and improved its standing in the MEAC rankings.