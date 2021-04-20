COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Founders Park capacity increases

Founders Park capacity increases
COLUMBIA -- With COVID vaccinations ongoing and the easing of statewide COVID-19 protocols, the available tickets for home baseball games at Founders Park will increase for the remainder of the season.
Capacity for the remaining home baseball games will increase from 1,938 to 3,350. The increase is due to a change in socially distanced seating set up from 6 feet to 3 feet and guidance from campus health officials.
The change in seating will increase the percentage of capacity in Founders Park to 50% of the fixed chairback seats and bleacher seating. With the new capacity limits, South Carolina will be one of seven Southeastern Conference schools with a baseball capacity of between 40-55%.
The new capacity will begin with Thursday's game against Arkansas.
SCSU track sets 6 PRs
The South Carolina State track and field teams continued their strong season this past Saturday at the USC Open in Columbia.
Overall, S.C. State had five top-5 showings, set six personal records and improved its standing in the MEAC rankings.
In a strong field, sophomore Dexter Ratliff finished fourth in the discus with a toss of 49.30m (161-09 ft.), moving to the top spot in the event in the MEAC; junior Tyler Jeffers was fourth in the 800 meters in a time of 1:53.13 and climbed to third in the MEAC; freshman Devin Brewington was fifth in the 400 meters in a time of 47.30, moving to seventh in the MEAC rankings; while the 4x400-meter relay team of Jeffers, Brewington, Waddell Rembert-Jett and Matron Thornton, claimed second in the event, moving to third in the MEAC.
In other action, freshman Jada Banks improved on her time in the 1500-meter run with a clocking of 4:44.18, a personal record, which moves her to second-best all time in the event at S.C. State. Banks is also second all-time in the 5000 meters at the university.
Rembert-Jett, a junior, had a strong showing in the 200 meters with a time of 21.59, while freshman Tanryn Thorn was 10th in the women’s 400 meters with a 56.62 showing, placing her eighth in the MEAC rankings.
The MEAC Outdoor Championship is set for May 7-8 at Greensboro, with North Carolina A&T as host.