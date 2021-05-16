COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Ex-Claflin baseball player invited to camp

Ex-Claflin player invited to camp
Former Claflin University baseball player Gerardric “Rod” Dobbs has been invited to the 2021 Professional Independent Baseball League Spring Training Camp. Dobbs has been invited to the Tucson Saguaros Camp of the Pecos League.
Dobbs, a 6-0, 215-pound infielder from Johnston, finished his career at Claflin batting .327 with a .418 on-base percentage and .513 slugging percentage. He recorded 90 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 70 RBIs in 82 games.
“I am happy to have an opportunity to play at the next level, something my Granddaddy wanted for me,” Dobbs said. “Playing in the Independent League gives me a chance to live out my dream of playing professional baseball.”
Training camp is set to begin Monday, May 24.
Adkins named to hall of fame
CLEMSON -- Rusty Adkins, the only Clemson baseball player to be a three-time All-American according to ABCA, will be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in a virtual ceremony on June 26, the College Baseball Foundation announced.
Adkins, one of 14 people who will be inducted in June, is the first former Clemson player to be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame and joins his head coach, the late Bill Wilhelm, among the inductees.
Adkins played for Clemson from 1965-67 and earned All-America honors each season (freshmen were ineligible to play during his freshman year in 1964). He was a second-team selection as a sophomore when he hit .444 and did not strike out in 126 at-bats that season. Adkins was a third-team selection as a junior when he hit .364 and had at least one hit in 28 of the 29 games. He was a first-team selection as a senior when he hit .336 and led the Tigers to the ACC championship and a No. 7 final ranking by Collegiate Baseball.
Wofford sets football schedule
SPARTANBURG – Wofford College has announced the 2021 football schedule, which features home games against Kennesaw State, Chattanooga, Western Carolina, Samford and Furman, along with a visit to the University of North Carolina.
The season will begin on Sept. 4 at Elon, a former member of the Southern Conference. After an open date, the Terriers will host Kennesaw State on Sept. 18. The teams played in the NCAA FCS Playoffs in 2018 and 2019, with the Owls winning both games.
The Southern Conference slate begins on Sept. 25 at VMI. A trip to East Tennessee State on Oct. 2 will see the Terriers look to extend a nine-game winning streak over the Bucs that began in 1999.
On Oct. 9, the Terriers host Furman as the teams renew the series that began in 1889. Samford, who has won six straight games in the series against Wofford, visits Spartanburg on Oct. 16 as part of Homecoming Weekend festivities.
The Terriers will travel to Mercer on Oct. 23. Wofford returns home on Oct. 30 to host Western Carolina. On Nov. 6, Chattanooga makes a visit to Gibbs Stadium.
A trip to Charleston on Nov. 13 will see the Terriers play The Citadel. The regular season will conclude on Nov. 20 with a game at the University of North Carolina. It will mark the first ever meeting between the two teams. Last year the Tarheels were 8-4 overall and lost to Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl.