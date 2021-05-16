COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Ex-Claflin baseball player invited to camp

Adkins played for Clemson from 1965-67 and earned All-America honors each season (freshmen were ineligible to play during his freshman year in 1964). He was a second-team selection as a sophomore when he hit .444 and did not strike out in 126 at-bats that season. Adkins was a third-team selection as a junior when he hit .364 and had at least one hit in 28 of the 29 games. He was a first-team selection as a senior when he hit .336 and led the Tigers to the ACC championship and a No. 7 final ranking by Collegiate Baseball.

Wofford sets football schedule

SPARTANBURG – Wofford College has announced the 2021 football schedule, which features home games against Kennesaw State, Chattanooga, Western Carolina, Samford and Furman, along with a visit to the University of North Carolina.

The season will begin on Sept. 4 at Elon, a former member of the Southern Conference. After an open date, the Terriers will host Kennesaw State on Sept. 18. The teams played in the NCAA FCS Playoffs in 2018 and 2019, with the Owls winning both games.

The Southern Conference slate begins on Sept. 25 at VMI. A trip to East Tennessee State on Oct. 2 will see the Terriers look to extend a nine-game winning streak over the Bucs that began in 1999.