COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: ESPN Gameday coming to Columbia

COLUMBIA -- No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball will welcome ESPN's College GameDay to Colonial Life Arena on Sun., Feb. 20, leading up to tipoff of the Gamecocks' home regular-season finale against No. 13/10 Tennessee.

The show's arrival also prompted a time change to 1 p.m. with the game now set to air on ABC, a first for the Gamecocks.

"With the highly ranked Lady Vols and Gamecocks set to play this key conference matchup in one of the sport's best atmospheres, this was a perfect opportunity to continue ESPN's efforts to showcase women's basketball with a special edition of College GameDay originating from Columbia," said Patricia Lowry, coordinating producer, women's college basketball.

Making its first exclusive trip to a women's game in 11 years, the one-hour GameDay will start at noon and include analysis, interviews and features.

Garnet and Black Game at night

South Carolina's Garnet and Black Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 16, will be under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The game will start at 7 p.m. and will be part of a "Big Gamecock Weekend" of activities. Admission to the game is free for all fans.

"Gamecock fans have always liked their football under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium," said Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer. "Our team will be fired up finishing a tough spring practice season performing in front of a great crowd for our Garnet and Black Spring Football Game."

Festivities for the game will begin with a pregame concert by Patrick Davis in the Gamecock Park amphitheater from 5-6:30 pm. Following the game, there will be a post-game fireworks show in Williams-Brice Stadium.

Concessions will be available during the spring game, including beer and wine sales.

The Gamecock baseball team will host Ole Miss at Founders Park starting at 1 p.m., with a block party before the game outside the stadium.

"Big Gamecock Weekend" will start on Thursday with the baseball team's game against Ole Miss at 7 p.m.

Gamecock Park will be open for the Garnet and Black Spring Football Game at 3 p.m. and is free for fans. The Lexington Medical Center Fair Park will open for fans at 4 p.m. and will be $10 per vehicle.

The spring football game and the baseball game will be televised live on SEC Network+.

Carolina baseball on TV

COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team will have at least nine games televised on the ESPN family of networks with additional games on SEC Network Plus.

The Gamecocks open their television schedule on Sunday, March 6, at in-state rival Clemson. First pitch is at 3 p.m. and the game will be televised on ACC Network. The first SEC Network game also will be the first home game televised in 2022 as Carolina hosts Texas on Saturday, March 12 at 4 p.m.

Carolina is at Tennessee on March 19 with a noon start on SEC Network. The Gamecocks will then host Vanderbilt on Thursday, March 24 with an 8 p.m. start on ESPN2.

The Gamecocks are then on SEC Network Sunday, April 10 against Georgia at noon. A pair of games against Alabama on Thursday, April 28 and Saturday, April 30 also are on SEC Network. Thursday's game starts at 7 p.m. with Saturday's game a noon first pitch.

A midweek game against North Carolina A&T on Wednesday, May 4 is on SEC Network with a 7 p.m. first pitch. Carolina then hosts Kentucky on Saturday, May 14 at noon, also on SEC Network.

Tanner to receive Allen Award

University of South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner is one of three recipients of the 2022 Richard Allen Award given Feb. 11 at the United Negro College Fund Scholarship Gala hosted by Allen University.

The Richard Allen Awards recognizes individuals who have led the way in educating youth and who have made exceptional contributions to our society.

Sanders gets preseason honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Sophomore Will Sanders was named to the Preseason All-Southeastern Conference second team.

Sanders, who was a Freshman All-SEC honoree last season for the Gamecocks, made 22 appearances with 10 starts for Carolina, going 6-3 with a 3.54 ERA, a save and 54 strikeouts in 53.1 innings pitched.

The Gamecocks will open the 2022 season on Friday, Feb. 18, against UNC Greensboro with a 4 p.m. first pitch.

