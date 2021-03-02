COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson women play Thursday in ACC tourney

Wednesday basketball

Clemson at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

National honors for Clarke

COLUMBIA -- University of South Carolina junior infielder/catcher Wes Clarke has earned a pair of national honors after his performance in games against Winthrop and Clemson last week. The Forest, Va., native has been named the National Player of the Week by both the Golden Spikes Award and Perfect Game.

Boston, Cooke get SEC awards

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina sophomore Aliyah Boston picked up one of the SEC's highest honors for the second season as Co-Defensive Player of the Year, and sophomore Zia Cooke joined her on the All-SEC First Team, the league announced. Boston becomes the Gamecocks' first back-to-back SEC Defensive Player of the Year. This marks the second-straight season at least two Gamecocks have earned SEC First-Team honors.

Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard is the SEC player of the year for the second straight season.

Boston is Naismith semifinalist