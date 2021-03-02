 Skip to main content
COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson women play Thursday in ACC tourney
Clemson women play Thursday

GREENSBORO – Louisville clinched its second consecutive outright Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title with Sunday’s win, and the Cardinals are the No. 1 seed in the 44th annual ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, which convenes Wednesday through Sunday (March 7) at Greensboro Coliseum.

The Cardinals earned at least a share of the regular-season title for the fourth straight year based on conference winning percentage (.875) and will be the No. 1 seed for the third time since joining the conference. Along with the top-seeded Cards (21-2, 14-2), second seed N.C. State (17-2, 12-2), third seed Georgia Tech (14-7, 12-6), and fourth seed Florida State (10-7, 9-7) will receive double byes into Friday’s quarterfinal round.

Tournament play begins at 2 p.m. on Wednesday with No. 12 seed Pitt (5-13, 3-12) facing No. 13 Boston College (6-11, 2-11).

COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clarke raking in honors

The second round opens Thursday at noon, when No. 8 seed North Carolina (13-9, 8-9) faces No. 9 Wake Forest (11-11, 8-10). No. 5 Syracuse (12-7, 9-7) will face the winner of Wednesday’s game at 2:30 p.m. The third game of Thursday’s session has No. 7 Virginia Tech (13-8, 8-8) taking on No. 10 Miami (11-10, 8-10) at 6 p.m. The second round concludes Thursday at 8:30 p.m., as No. 6 Notre Dame (10-9, 8-7) meets No. 11 Clemson (10-12, 5-12).

Wednesday basketball

Clemson at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

National honors for Clarke

COLUMBIA -- University of South Carolina junior infielder/catcher Wes Clarke has earned a pair of national honors after his performance in games against Winthrop and Clemson last week. The Forest, Va., native has been named the National Player of the Week by both the Golden Spikes Award and Perfect Game.

Boston, Cooke get SEC awards

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina sophomore Aliyah Boston picked up one of the SEC's highest honors for the second season as Co-Defensive Player of the Year, and sophomore Zia Cooke joined her on the All-SEC First Team, the league announced. Boston becomes the Gamecocks' first back-to-back SEC Defensive Player of the Year. This marks the second-straight season at least two Gamecocks have earned SEC First-Team honors.

Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard is the SEC player of the year for the second straight season. 

Boston is Naismith semifinalist

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball sophomore forward Aliyah Boston is among 11 semifinalists for the 2021 Women's Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced. One of two SEC players on the list, Boston has advanced to semifinal status for the second time in as many seasons.

Cooke is Drysdale finalist

COLUMBIA --  South Carolina sophomore guard Zia Cooke is one of five finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced. Named after the first player, male or female, named to an All-America Team in four straight college seasons, the annual award in its fourth season recognizes the top shooting guard in women's NCAA Division I college basketball.

