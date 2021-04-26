COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson wins ACC men’s golf title

Clemson wins ACC men’s golf title
ATLANTA —Zack Gordon made a 20-foot birdie putt on the third playoff hole to defeat Grayson Porter and give fourth ranked Clemson a 3-2 victory over second-ranked Florida State in the Atlantic Coast Conference Match Play Championship on Monday. It was the 10th ACC title for head coach Larry Penley, who is retiring at the conclusion of this season.
Gordon’s 21-hole victory was the climax of an incredible comeback for the Tigers, who never had the overall lead in the match until Gordon’s putt. His birdie came on the 216-yard par three third hole and it was the only birdie of the tournament on that hole by any Clemson player. Clemson players had played the hole 25 times without a birdie in stroke play and match play until Gordon’s putt.
“Coach (Jordan) Byrd and I read the putt to be about two balls outside the hole and it broke just as we thought,” said Gordon, who was Clemson’s number-five player in the lineup this week. Porter had an 18-foot putt from above the hole to attempt to tie the match, but the putt missed by inches and Clemson had its 11th ACC Championship in program history.
Law headed to hall of fame
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball assistant coach Jolette Law will be formally inducted into the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2020 in a virtual ceremony that will take place on May 2.
In 2020-21, Law completed the 27th season of her coaching career and her fourth at South Carolina.
In her four seasons at South Carolina, Law has helped the Gamecocks to three SEC Tournament titles, one SEC regular-season championship and a Final Four and Elite Eight finish among the program's three NCAA Tournament appearances in that stretch.
Clemson's Anglin gets ACC honor
CLEMSON – Second-year freshman Mack Anglin was named ACC Pitcher of the Week.
Anglin, a native of Marengo, Ohio, set career highs for innings pitched (6.1) and strikeouts (11) in Clemson’s 5-2 win over Wake Forest on Friday night. He allowed just four hits, no earned runs and three walks with 11 strikeouts, the most by a Tiger in 2021. The two unearned runs he allowed both came on passed balls in the fifth inning.
On the season, he is 1-2 with a 3.23 ERA, .217 opponents’ batting average and 13 walks against 43 strikeouts in 30.2 innings pitched over eight appearances (four starts).
PC's Powell honored
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Presbyterian College Football redshirt freshman running back Delvecchio Powell II has been named the PFL Freshman Offensive Player of the Year as announced by the league on Monday.
In seven games this spring, Powell totaled a team-high 311 rushing yards including a touchdown coming against Morehead State on the ground. He also picked up 17 catches for 135 receiving yards and two touchdowns scores through the air.
He opened the season with four catches for 42 yards and a score in the season-opener at Gardner-Webb. Powell had his best game of the season against Morehead State where he racked up 104 rushing yards on 26 carries and a touchdown.
SoCon honors 3 Terriers
SPARTANBURG – The Southern Conference announced the 2020-21 football postseason awards. Selections include the coaches’ All-Conference teams and specialty award winners in addition to the league’s All-Freshman team. The Southern Conference Sports Media Association also selected its football All-Conference team and specialty awards for the 2020-21season.
Wofford players honored include defensive lineman Micheal Mason (first team coaches and media), defensive back Tahir Annoor (second team coaches) and running back Irvin Mulligan (All-Freshman team).