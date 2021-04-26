COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson wins ACC men’s golf title

Clemson wins ACC men’s golf title

ATLANTA —Zack Gordon made a 20-foot birdie putt on the third playoff hole to defeat Grayson Porter and give fourth ranked Clemson a 3-2 victory over second-ranked Florida State in the Atlantic Coast Conference Match Play Championship on Monday. It was the 10th ACC title for head coach Larry Penley, who is retiring at the conclusion of this season.

Gordon’s 21-hole victory was the climax of an incredible comeback for the Tigers, who never had the overall lead in the match until Gordon’s putt. His birdie came on the 216-yard par three third hole and it was the only birdie of the tournament on that hole by any Clemson player. Clemson players had played the hole 25 times without a birdie in stroke play and match play until Gordon’s putt.

“Coach (Jordan) Byrd and I read the putt to be about two balls outside the hole and it broke just as we thought,” said Gordon, who was Clemson’s number-five player in the lineup this week. Porter had an 18-foot putt from above the hole to attempt to tie the match, but the putt missed by inches and Clemson had its 11th ACC Championship in program history.

