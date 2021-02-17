COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson vs. Irish postponed

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Clemson’s men’s basketball game at Notre Dame scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
The conference said in a release that the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s program. The team is following ACC protocols.
A makeup date has not been announced.
Clarke gets preseason honor
DALLAS, Texas -- University of South Carolina junior Wes Clarke has been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Preseason All-America first team.
This is Clarke's second Preseason All-America honor as Collegiate Baseball named him to its third team. He also was named to the Preseason All-SEC third team.
The Forest, Va., native led the SEC and was tied for third in the country with eight home runs in 2020 while driving in 22, which was tied for third in the league.
Carolina hosts Dayton to open the 2021 season Friday at 4 p.m.
Staley, Gamecocks face Tenn.
#2/3 South Carolina (17-2, 12-0) faces #21/21 Tennessee (12-5, 6-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday in Knoxville. The game will be shown on SEC Network.
The Gamecocks are 6-3 against the Lady Vols over the last six seasons. South Carolina has won the last three meetings, all by double digits.
South Carolina is looking for its 29th straight SEC regular-season victory, which is the fifth-longest streak in league history. Tennessee holds the SEC record of 42 consecutive regular-season wins.
Thursday college basketball
- South Carolina (W) at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
- North Carolina at Clemson (W), 7 p.m.
Staley on Naismith list
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley is one of 15 named to the 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced. Last season, Staley became the first person to be named Naismith Coach of the Year after previously winning the Naismith Trophy for Player of the Year.
The 2020-21 Gamecocks have been ranked in the top five all season, including two stints in the No. 1 position, despite losing a pair of top-10 picks in the WNBA Draft.
South Carolina is undefeated in SEC play and has six wins over nationally ranked opponents -- the second-most such wins among the AP Top 25.