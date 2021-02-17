COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson vs. Irish postponed

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Clemson’s men’s basketball game at Notre Dame scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The conference said in a release that the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s program. The team is following ACC protocols.

A makeup date has not been announced.

Clarke gets preseason honor

DALLAS, Texas -- University of South Carolina junior Wes Clarke has been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Preseason All-America first team.

This is Clarke's second Preseason All-America honor as Collegiate Baseball named him to its third team. He also was named to the Preseason All-SEC third team.

The Forest, Va., native led the SEC and was tied for third in the country with eight home runs in 2020 while driving in 22, which was tied for third in the league.

Carolina hosts Dayton to open the 2021 season Friday at 4 p.m.

Staley, Gamecocks face Tenn.