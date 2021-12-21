COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson soccer coaches honored

Clemson soccer coaches honored

CLEMSON -- Head coach Mike Noonan and Clemson's men's soccer staff, consisting of Phil Jones, Camilo Rodriguez and Rob Thompson were named the 2021 NCAA Division I men's Coaching Staff of the Year, United Soccer Coaches announced. This marks the second time Clemson's staff has earned the recognition, the first coming in 2015.

Noonan led the Tigers to a 16-5-2 finish and the program's third National Championship, as well as its third-straight ACC Atlantic Division title. All this success came despite losing three First-Team All-ACC players last spring to the MLS Draft, a tremendous testament to the staff's work this season.

Clemson finished the season 12-0-1 when scoring the game's first goal, and 8-0 when carrying a lead into halftime. Noonan in his Clemson career is exceptional when playing with a lead, as his teams are 120-8-8 when scoring first and 84-5-4 when leading at the break.

After falling in each of the previous two seasons in penalty shootouts, Noonan's team rebounded to advance in the NCAA tournament in both the quarterfinals and semifinals en route to the national title via the shootout. All nine attempted Clemson penalties in shootouts were successful, and goalkeeper George Marks saved three of the nine penalties he faced.

The 2021 iteration of Clemson United included five All-ACC contributors, one of whom, Oskar Ågren, was named a Second-Team All-American and a MAC Hermann trophy finalist. The full list of staffs of the year is linked HERE.

Carolina baseball ranked

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The University of South Carolina baseball team is ranked No. 44 in the nation in the Collegiate Baseball's Top 50 NCAA Division I preseason poll.

The Gamecocks were one of 10 teams in the SEC to be ranked in the preseason poll, earning 386 votes.

The Gamecocks join Vanderbilt (No. 2), LSU (No. 3), Florida (No. 6), Mississippi State (No. 9), Ole Miss (No. 19), Arkansas (No. 20), Georgia (No. 33), Tennessee (No. 34) and Alabama (No. 40) as SEC schools in the poll.

The Gamecocks also will face Texas, who earned the No. 1 ranking in the CB Top 50 poll, at Founders Park on March 11-13.

Collegiate Baseball Preseason Top 50 Poll

1. Texas

2. Vanderbilt

3. LSU

4. Texas Tech

5. Stanford

6. Florida

7. Oklahoma State

8. East Carolina

9. Mississippi State

10. Notre Dame

11. Georgia Tech

12. Florida State

13. TCU

14. UC Irvine

15. Louisiana Tech

16. Central Michigan

17. UC Santa Barbara

18. UCLA

19. Ole Miss

20. Arkansas

21. Oregon

22. Arizona

23. Miami (Fla.)

24. Virginia

25. North Carolina

26. Louisville

27. N.C. State

28. Duke

29. Campbell

30. Michigan

31. Nebraska

32. Dallas Baptist

33. Georgia

34. Tennessee

35. Gonzaga

36. South Alabama

37. Liberty

38. Maryland

39. Connecticut

40. Alabama

41. Fairfield

42. Oregon State

43. Arizona State

44. South Carolina

45. Oklahoma

46. Long Beach State

47. Cal Poly

48. Southern Miss

49. Old Dominion

50. Nevada

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0