COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson soccer coaches honored

Clemson soccer coaches honored
CLEMSON -- Head coach Mike Noonan and Clemson's men's soccer staff, consisting of Phil Jones, Camilo Rodriguez and Rob Thompson were named the 2021 NCAA Division I men's Coaching Staff of the Year, United Soccer Coaches announced. This marks the second time Clemson's staff has earned the recognition, the first coming in 2015.
Noonan led the Tigers to a 16-5-2 finish and the program's third National Championship, as well as its third-straight ACC Atlantic Division title. All this success came despite losing three First-Team All-ACC players last spring to the MLS Draft, a tremendous testament to the staff's work this season.
Clemson finished the season 12-0-1 when scoring the game's first goal, and 8-0 when carrying a lead into halftime. Noonan in his Clemson career is exceptional when playing with a lead, as his teams are 120-8-8 when scoring first and 84-5-4 when leading at the break.
After falling in each of the previous two seasons in penalty shootouts, Noonan's team rebounded to advance in the NCAA tournament in both the quarterfinals and semifinals en route to the national title via the shootout. All nine attempted Clemson penalties in shootouts were successful, and goalkeeper George Marks saved three of the nine penalties he faced.
The 2021 iteration of Clemson United included five All-ACC contributors, one of whom, Oskar Ågren, was named a Second-Team All-American and a MAC Hermann trophy finalist. The full list of staffs of the year is linked HERE.
Carolina baseball ranked
TUCSON, Ariz. -- The University of South Carolina baseball team is ranked No. 44 in the nation in the Collegiate Baseball's Top 50 NCAA Division I preseason poll.
The Gamecocks were one of 10 teams in the SEC to be ranked in the preseason poll, earning 386 votes.
The Gamecocks join Vanderbilt (No. 2), LSU (No. 3), Florida (No. 6), Mississippi State (No. 9), Ole Miss (No. 19), Arkansas (No. 20), Georgia (No. 33), Tennessee (No. 34) and Alabama (No. 40) as SEC schools in the poll.
The Gamecocks also will face Texas, who earned the No. 1 ranking in the CB Top 50 poll, at Founders Park on March 11-13.
Collegiate Baseball Preseason Top 50 Poll
1. Texas
2. Vanderbilt
3. LSU
4. Texas Tech
5. Stanford
6. Florida
7. Oklahoma State
8. East Carolina
9. Mississippi State
10. Notre Dame
11. Georgia Tech
12. Florida State
13. TCU
14. UC Irvine
15. Louisiana Tech
16. Central Michigan
17. UC Santa Barbara
18. UCLA
19. Ole Miss
20. Arkansas
21. Oregon
22. Arizona
23. Miami (Fla.)
24. Virginia
25. North Carolina
26. Louisville
27. N.C. State
28. Duke
29. Campbell
30. Michigan
31. Nebraska
32. Dallas Baptist
33. Georgia
34. Tennessee
35. Gonzaga
36. South Alabama
37. Liberty
38. Maryland
39. Connecticut
40. Alabama
41. Fairfield
42. Oregon State
43. Arizona State
44. South Carolina
45. Oklahoma
46. Long Beach State
47. Cal Poly
48. Southern Miss
49. Old Dominion
50. Nevada