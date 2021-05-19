COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson makes golf championship; Carolina player wins regional

Clemson makes NCAA golf tourney

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tennessee — Turk Pettit posted his second consecutive round of two-under-par 69, while Jacob Bridgeman and Kyle Cottam both fired one-under-par 70s in leading Clemson to a tie for fourth at the NCAA Kingston Regional at the Golf Club of Tennessee on Wednesday.

The Tigers will join host school Vanderbilt, Arkansas, San Diego State and N.C. State as the five schools that will advance to the NCAA National Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 28.

It marks the sixth straight time Clemson has qualified for the NCAA National Championship tournament. Clemson is one of seven schools to do it, and is joined on the list by Arizona State, Illinois, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas and Vanderbilt.

Hall wins regional to advance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.MEX. -- Junior Ryan Hall made history on Wednesday in the Land of Enchantment, as he won the 2021 Albuquerque Regional by a shot over Texas A&M's Sam Bennett and Oklahoma's Jonathan Brightwell. With the victory, Hall advances to the 2021 NCAA Championship as an individual next week at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.