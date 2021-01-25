COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson-BC postponed; Tigers to play Louisville on Wednesday

Clemson vs. BC postponed
Clemson University Tuesday men's basketball's home game against Boston College has been postponed.
Clemson will instead host a rescheduled game against Louisville in the same slot on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 9 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum. The game will be televised on RSN.
Clemson and Louisville were originally scheduled to meet in Littlejohn on March 3.
The Clemson women will host Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Clemson LB transferring
Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports reported.
Jones, a solid contributor on defense and a former four-star recruit, is listed in the portal as a graduate transfer.
Jones had a nice 2020 season for the Tigers. In nine games, he combined for 26 tackles (four for loss) two interceptions and a half sack. This followed a 2019 redshirt freshman season in which he totaled 18 tackles (three for loss).
He arrived at Clemson as the No. 210-ranked overall player from the class of 2018 according to the 247Sports Composite out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Originally from Nashville, Tennessee, he was the 15th-ranked outside linebacker prospect according to the composite rankings and the No. 36-ranked recruit from the state of Florida.
Gamecocks 18th in poll
DURHAM, N.C. -- The University of South Carolina baseball team is ranked No. 18 in Baseball America's preseason top-25 poll.
The Gamecocks are now ranked in three preseason polls (No. 18 in D1Baseball; No. 21 in Collegiate Baseball).
The Gamecocks are one of nine SEC teams in the top 25, which includes No. 1 Florida. The Gators are followed by No. 4 Ole Miss, No. 6 Vanderbilt, No. 8 Mississippi State, No. 10 LSU, No. 14 Arkansas, No. 19 Tennessee and No. 25 Alabama.
Florida is joined in the top-five by UCLA, Texas Tech, Ole Miss and Virginia.
Carolina is coming off a 12-4 record in a COVID-shortened 2020 season.
The 2021 Baseball America poll:
1. Florida; 2. UCLA; 3. Texas Tech; 4. Ole Miss; 5. Virginia; 6. Vanderbilt; 7. Louisville; 8. Mississippi State; 9. Florida State; 10. LSU.
11. Miami; 12. Texas; 13. TCU; 14. Arkansas; 15. Arizona; 16. Duke; 17. N.C. State; 18. South Carolina; 19. Tennessee; 20. Michigan; 21. UC Santa Barbara; 22. Georgia Tech; 23. Oklahoma; 24. UCF; 25. Alabama
HBCU football podcast resumes
FUGUAY-VARINA, N.C. – After pausing the HBCU football daily podcast due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the summer and the postponement of football in the fall by HBCU conferences, Boxtorow, a subsidiary of DWCommunications, is resuming its HBCU football daily podcast.
Hosted by "From the press box to press row" host Donal Ware, now in its fourth season, the podcast will resume airing on Jan. 25 and finish its final preview on Feb. 18. The podcasts can be downloaded or listened to at boxtorow.com (https://boxtorow.com/hbcu-football-podcast/).
South Carolina State will be featured on Feb. 15.
The podcast began in 2017, promoting 125 years since the first football game between HBCUs took place when on Dec. 27, 1892, in Salisbury, N.C., Livingstone College and Biddle College (now Johnson C. Smith) played, with Biddle winning the contest 5-0.
Boxtorow can be followed on social media; on Twitter @boxtorow; on Instagram boxtorow; and on Facebook box2row Use #HBCU128 when using social media.