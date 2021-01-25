COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson-BC postponed; Tigers to play Louisville on Wednesday

Clemson vs. BC postponed

Clemson University Tuesday men's basketball's home game against Boston College has been postponed.

Clemson will instead host a rescheduled game against Louisville in the same slot on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 9 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum. The game will be televised on RSN.

Clemson and Louisville were originally scheduled to meet in Littlejohn on March 3.

The Clemson women will host Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Clemson LB transferring

Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports reported.

Jones, a solid contributor on defense and a former four-star recruit, is listed in the portal as a graduate transfer.

Jones had a nice 2020 season for the Tigers. In nine games, he combined for 26 tackles (four for loss) two interceptions and a half sack. This followed a 2019 redshirt freshman season in which he totaled 18 tackles (three for loss).