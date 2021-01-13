COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson and Carolina will meet in baseball

It might look a little different than in year's past, but the annual baseball rivalry between South Carolina and Clemson is tentatively set for the second week of the season on the weekend.
Clemson released its 2021 baseball schedule Wednesday with the series against the Gamecocks scheduled to start Feb. 26 in Clemson.
The Saturday game, Feb. 27, would be at Fluor Field in Greenville with Sunday's game (Feb. 28) scheduled to be at Founders Park.
GamecockCenteral.com reports that South Carolina coach Mark Kingston said on the Baseball America podcast recently both programs wanted to play this series, citing how important it was for fans, and said the two teams would have played midweek games if they couldn't get a game together on a weekend.
The Gamecocks haven't released their schedule as yet, but Kendall Rogers reported the SEC athletic directors voted to keep the schedule the same as in years past.
South Carolina and Clemson haven't played this academic year yet with the only scheduled game — a men's hoops game against the Tigers — postponed due to COVID.
Clemson schedule
CLEMSON -- The 2021 Tiger baseball slate features a 50-game schedule, including 28 home games and 12 ACC series. All games and times are subject to change based on inclement weather, COVID-19 protocols and other scheduling adjustments.
The Tigers’ six ACC home series are against Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Wake Forest, Louisville and Duke, while Clemson’s ACC road series are at North Carolina, Boston College, NC State, Miami, Georgia Tech and Florida State. The Tigers are not scheduled to play Pittsburgh during the regular season.
Clemson, who is set to begin its 124th season, starts Feb. 19 with the first of three games against Cincinnati at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Tigers and Gamecocks then square off in a three-game series, beginning Friday, Feb. 26 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The two teams play again the following day, this time at Fluor Field in Greenville, before concluding the series at South Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 28. The two rivals have met 324 times.
Jerideau joining Beamer staff
Former South Carolina football player Byron Jerideau is officially coming home, according to GamecockCentral.com
The Gamecocks officially announced the Palmetto State native as an assistant strength and conditioning coach on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Jerideau spent the last three seasons at Tennessee after spending two in Columbia on the strength staff and helping with recruiting.
A three-year football letterman at South Carolina and stands as one of the strongest players in program history — squatting 675 pounds and benching 500.
Jerideau, who spent a season in the NFL with the Chargers, has also coached at Houston and Appalachian State.
A native of Green Pond, Jerideau graduated from Colleton County High School. He signed with the Gamecocks in 2010 after a season at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas.
Thursday college basketball
South Carolina (W) at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Claflin Athletics announces changes
Claflin University Director of Athletics Tony O’Neal announced the renaming of two departmental titles and the establishments of two others within Panther Athletics.
The Compliance Office will now be titled the Office of the Compliance while the Sports Information Office will be titled Office of Media Relations. The Office of Student-Athlete Affairs and Internal Operations and the Office of Student-Athlete Support will also be established.
All changes were effective in December 2020 and will make up the administrative arm of athletics.
“The renaming and establishments of the offices within the department falls in line with collegiate athletics across the country,” said O’Neal. “It also helps clearly identify the scope of the various offices within the department.”
The Office of Compliance and Office of Media Relations will continue to operate in its current manner.
The Office of Student-Athlete Affairs and Internal Operations will be headed by Associate Athletics Director Matisse Lee. The department will be responsible for the oversight of units within the internal operations of the department and oversee special projects and provide administrative support as assigned by the Director of Athletics. In addition, the department will oversee the Student-Athlete Affairs including assisting with University housing and financial aid.
The Office of Student-Athlete Support will provide academic support and other counseling services to Panther student-athletes. The office will be led by Akeem Boneparte, the Athletic Academic Advisor/Academic Student Support Counselor. The department will focus on the academic success of the student-athletes by maintaining study hall and the tutorial program as well as assisting with student-athlete advising. Additionally, the office will assist the Office of Compliance with academic information and serve as the liaison with the University’s Enrollment Office and Academic departments.