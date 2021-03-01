COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clarke raking in honors

TUCSON, Ariz. -- University of South Carolina baseball junior Wes Clarke has been selected as a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball.
It is the second straight week that Clarke has earned that honor.
Clarke belted five home runs in three games last week, driving in eight while having a 1.833 slugging percentage and a .688 on-base percentage. The junior went 3-for-3 with three home runs, four runs scored, three RBI and two walks in the 12-4 win over Winthrop on Tuesday night.
Clarke drove in a run and walked in a 3-2 win over in-state rival Clemson on Saturday. He then got back on the home run train on Sunday, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, four RBI and a walk in the 8-7 walk-off win against the Tigers.
Clarke is joined on the National Player of the Week list with McNeese State's Will Dion, William Penn's Chase Stratton, Vanderbilt's Dominic Keegan, Lehigh's Mason Black, West Virginia's Kevin Brophy, Washington State's Zane Mills, Florida Atlantic's Matt Sparling and Florida's Jacob Young.
Clarke and the Gamecocks travel to Winthrop to face the Eagles in Rock Hill Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Clarke, Sanders earn SEC honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- University of South Carolina baseball junior Wes Clarke has been named the Southeastern Conference's Co-Player of the Week while teammate Will Sanders earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.
Sanders had a hand in all three wins for Carolina this week. The freshman started the Winthrop game, going 2.2 innings with six strikeouts, allowing just two hits with no runs and no walks.
He then picked up the win against Clemson on Saturday. Sanders came in the 11th inning with runners on first and second with no outs and induced a double play and groundout to end the Clemson threat. Carolina then went on to win in the bottom of the 11th.
On Sunday vs. Clemson, Sanders again came in with runners on first and second with one out in the ninth and got a fly out and groundout to end the Clemson threat. He picked up the win after Carolina walked it off in the ninth. On the season, Sanders has not allowed an earned run in 5.1 innings of work.
Clarke joined Vanderbilt's Dominic Keegan as Players of the Week. Auburn's Trace Bright was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week.
Clemson to face Buccaneers
CLEMSON -- The Tigers (3-2) play their first midweek game of the season when they host East Tennessee State (5-2) on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Starting pitchers: RHP Tucker Rogers (ETS) vs. RHP Carter Raffield (CU)
Clemson, who has a 3-0 home record, lost both games away from home by one run against No. 16 South Carolina last weekend.
The Tigers are averaging 5.4 runs per game and hitting .259 with a .361 on-base percentage, .398 slugging percentage and five steals.
The pitching staff has a 3.06 ERA, .254 opponents’ batting average and 5.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .968.
East Tennessee State, who has yet to play a road game this season, swept UNC Asheville by a combined score of 21-6. They are hitting .249 and have a 2.43 ERA and .978 fielding percentage.
The Buccaneers' 5-3 win over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Feb. 25, 2020 snapped the Tigers’ 11-game winning streak in the series.
Carolina offers throwback pricing
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina officials announced the launch of a new program aimed at getting fans back into Williams-Brice Stadium.
The "Welcome Home" campaign will feature throwback pricing for Gamecock Football season tickets at the 2010 price of $320 plus applicable seat donation. The special one-year price of $320 for the season coming as a nod to the ticket price in 2010, the last year of Head Coach Shane Beamer's first stop in Columbia.
New football season tickets are on sale now including the four new club spaces and loge seating that opened in 2020. Visit theGamecockClub.com/WelcomeHome to learn more about football 2021.
Wofford vs ETSU postponed
SPARTANBURG – Wofford College has announced the postponement of the football game scheduled for Saturday, March 6, against East Tennessee State University.
Wofford has dropped below the guideline of available players at a specific position group due to a combination of player COVID opt-outs and injuries.
The Terriers (1-1l) are expected to return to action on Saturday, March 13, at Samford.