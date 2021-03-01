COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clarke raking in honors

Sanders had a hand in all three wins for Carolina this week. The freshman started the Winthrop game, going 2.2 innings with six strikeouts, allowing just two hits with no runs and no walks.

He then picked up the win against Clemson on Saturday. Sanders came in the 11th inning with runners on first and second with no outs and induced a double play and groundout to end the Clemson threat. Carolina then went on to win in the bottom of the 11th.

On Sunday vs. Clemson, Sanders again came in with runners on first and second with one out in the ninth and got a fly out and groundout to end the Clemson threat. He picked up the win after Carolina walked it off in the ninth. On the season, Sanders has not allowed an earned run in 5.1 innings of work.

Clarke joined Vanderbilt's Dominic Keegan as Players of the Week. Auburn's Trace Bright was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week.

Clemson to face Buccaneers

CLEMSON -- The Tigers (3-2) play their first midweek game of the season when they host East Tennessee State (5-2) on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Starting pitchers: RHP Tucker Rogers (ETS) vs. RHP Carter Raffield (CU)