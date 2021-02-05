COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin student in Madden tourney finals

Among the national tournaments where Minor has tested his gaming abilities was the Level Next College Tournament that was held in San Francisco in 2019. Minor finished in the top 30 in a competitive field that included outstanding players from schools in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), PAC 12, Southeastern Conference (SEC), Big 10 and other major conferences.

“I plan to win it all," said Minor as he focused on Saturday’s Final Four. “I want to earn HBCU bragging rights by becoming the first winner of the inaugural tournament. I never imagined EA Sports would develop a tournament for HBCU gamers. However, the interest in eSports is growing at HBCUs – especially during COVID when we are looking online for activities and events that allow us to engage other students.”

Minor also said that representing Claflin provides an additional incentive for wanting to win the tournament.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for me, Claflin University and other HBCUs,” he said. “I would like nothing more than to bring a national title and national recognition to Claflin. This is historic and I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Tariq Edwards contributed to this report

