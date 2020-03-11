COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin softball players honored

Claflin softball players honored
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Claflin University softball player Janell Brown was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Softball Rookie of the Week while teammate Bre’Zhay Chambers earned Pitcher of the Week honors.
Samantha Cunningham of Virginia State and Shauntaja Dedecker of Winston-Salem State University earned and Offensive Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.
Brown (Fr, 5-8 OF/P - Los Angeles) finished with four hits, including a double, with three RBIs and scored a run. The first-year player finished with a .444 batting average and helped the Lady Panthers to wins over East Stroudsburg and Johnson C. Smith.
Chambers pitched two complete games with 16 strikeouts. The 5-3, So., Rock Hill, SC native went 2-0 for the week with wins over East Stroudsburg and conference foe Johnson C. Smith.
Clemson wins Palmetto Intercollegiate
You have free articles remaining.
CLEMSON —Jacob Bridgeman, Turk Pettit and William Nottingham finished 1-2-3 in the individual standings, leading Clemson to the championship of the 15-team Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate on Tuesday. The Tigers won the event with a 27-under-par score of 813, 16 shots ahead of second-place Virginia.
The victory margin was the largest for the Clemson team since a 17-stroke victory at the Bandon Dunes Invitational in March of 2016, and the second largest victory margin by the Clemson program since September of 2002 when Clemson won the Topy Cup by 31 shots.
The 1-2-3 finish was achieved for the first time by a Clemson team since March of 1987 when Chris Patton and Kevin Johnson tied for first and Jason Griffith finished third at the Gamecock Invitational in Columbia.
Bridgeman won the tournament with a score of 12-under-par 198, tied for the second lowest 54-hole individual score in Clemson history. He had rounds of 67-66-65 in the tournament in gaining his first collegiate win.
Gamecocks in Hall Of Fame Classic
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina is part of the field at the 2020 Hall of Fame Classic next November, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced. The championship rounds will be held at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Nov. 23-24, and will feature the Gamecocks, TCU, Northwestern and Cal.