COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin softball players honored

Claflin softball players honored

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Claflin University softball player Janell Brown was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Softball Rookie of the Week while teammate Bre’Zhay Chambers earned Pitcher of the Week honors.

Samantha Cunningham of Virginia State and Shauntaja Dedecker of Winston-Salem State University earned and Offensive Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.

Brown (Fr, 5-8 OF/P - Los Angeles) finished with four hits, including a double, with three RBIs and scored a run. The first-year player finished with a .444 batting average and helped the Lady Panthers to wins over East Stroudsburg and Johnson C. Smith.

Chambers pitched two complete games with 16 strikeouts. The 5-3, So., Rock Hill, SC native went 2-0 for the week with wins over East Stroudsburg and conference foe Johnson C. Smith.

Clemson wins Palmetto Intercollegiate

CLEMSON —Jacob Bridgeman, Turk Pettit and William Nottingham finished 1-2-3 in the individual standings, leading Clemson to the championship of the 15-team Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate on Tuesday. The Tigers won the event with a 27-under-par score of 813, 16 shots ahead of second-place Virginia.