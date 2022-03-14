COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin drops baseball series

Panthers drop to 0-6 in Peach Belt play

Claflin baseball suffered a three-game sweep against Georgia Southwestern, falling 17-1 Saturday and dropping a double-header Sunday 11-1 and 13-2.

Cameron Mitchell opened the scoring for the Panthers in game one with a first-inning RBI double that scored Steve Joyner.

Georgia Southwestern scored 17 unanswered against five Claflin pitchers. X'Zavier Johnson took the loss for the Panthers after walking the first three batters he faced.

In game two, the Panthers again struck first as Da'avion Sumpter drove in Kobe Miller with a sacrifice fly. Charles Jackson took the loss, throwing five innings and allowing 10 runs on nine hits.

In the finale, Joyner led the Panthers with two hits and scored a run. Quinten Kinard added a hit and an RBI in the loss. Kyle Hawkins took the loss, throwing two innings allowing five runs (three earned).

Claflin will be at home Wednesday against Morehouse College (2 p.m.) before hosting Lander this weekend in a three-game series.

Claflin softball's double-header against Belmont Abbey scheduled for Saturday, March 12 was canceled. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to face North Greenville on the road Wednesday in a double-header.

Saint Peter's University 8-11, SC State 2-0

Saint Peter's University swept a double-header from SC State softball 8-2 and 11-0.

In game one, Ja'Nautica Cohen led the Lady Bulldogs with two hits while DeAsia Lowther and Tajah Clark each had an RBI. In the second game, Jade Hendricks and Lowther each had a hit for SCSU.

In the second game, Zarria Smith and Julie Manners each had a hit for the Lady Bulldogs.

South Carolina State is scheduled to face USC Upstate in a double-header Tuesday.

