COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin baseball player picked as all-star; Clemson-Dawgs in prime time

The Tigers (41-6, 29-5 ACC) are set to face Troy (36-15) in their opening game, while the No. 3 overall Alabama (45-7) and Alabama State (19-27) round out the regional field.

Clemson opens the double-elimination regional against the Trojans on Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN3. Alabama plays Alabama State on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

The Tigers were the 2021 ACC regular-season champion, and ACC tournament runners-up after falling 1-0 to Duke in the championship final on Saturday.

Clemson-Georgia in prime time

CLEMSON — ESPN announced Tuesday that kickoff for Clemson's season opener against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 4 has been set for 7:30 p.m.. The contest will air nationally on ABC.

The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte as part of the 2021 Duke's Mayo Classic. Though the game will be played at a neutral site, Clemson has made itself at home in the venue in recent years, posting a 7-1 all-time record at Bank of America Stadium, including a 1-0 mark in regular season play (vs. Temple in 2006) and a 6-0 record in ACC Championship Games.