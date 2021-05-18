COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin baseball player picked as all-star; Clemson-Dawgs in prime time

Claflin University baseball player Charles Jackson has been selected to play in the 2021 Minority Baseball Prospects HBCU All-Star Game.
Jackson, a 6-0, 174-pound starting pitcher from Macon, Ga., finished the 2021 season with 29 strikeouts in 27.2 innings pitched.
“Being selected to play with all these great HBCU collegiate players is an unexplainable feeling,” Jackson said. "I am grateful that my dreams are beginning to come true. It has always been a pleasure to go to games like this for exposure and recognition, and I am glad to be presented with this opportunity. It will open up a lot of doors for me as well as my teammates in the long run.”
The HBCU All-Star game will be held at Hoover Met Stadium in Hoover, Ala., Tuesday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. In conjunction with the game, there will be a combine and a home run derby on Monday, June 7.
For up-to-date information on the HBCU All-Star game visit https://www.minoritybaseball.com/hbcu-all-star-game.
Clemson softball makes tourney
CLEMSON – The Clemson Softball team has been selected to play in the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament in the Tuscaloosa Regional beginning Friday at Rhoads Softball Stadium as was announced on the NCAA’s selection show Sunday night.
The Tigers were selected to this year’s NCAA Tournament in just their first full year as a program and their first opportunity to participate in postseason play.
The Tigers (41-6, 29-5 ACC) are set to face Troy (36-15) in their opening game, while the No. 3 overall Alabama (45-7) and Alabama State (19-27) round out the regional field.
Clemson opens the double-elimination regional against the Trojans on Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN3. Alabama plays Alabama State on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
The Tigers were the 2021 ACC regular-season champion, and ACC tournament runners-up after falling 1-0 to Duke in the championship final on Saturday.
Clemson-Georgia in prime time
CLEMSON — ESPN announced Tuesday that kickoff for Clemson's season opener against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 4 has been set for 7:30 p.m.. The contest will air nationally on ABC.
The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte as part of the 2021 Duke's Mayo Classic. Though the game will be played at a neutral site, Clemson has made itself at home in the venue in recent years, posting a 7-1 all-time record at Bank of America Stadium, including a 1-0 mark in regular season play (vs. Temple in 2006) and a 6-0 record in ACC Championship Games.
The 2021 season opener represents the sixth scheduled meeting between Clemson and Georgia over the next 14 seasons. In addition to the game in Charlotte, the two programs will face one another in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The historic geographic rivals have also previously announced two home-and-home series featuring games in Clemson in 2029 and 2033 and games in Athens in 2030 and 2032.
Full capacity for USC-Vols series
COLUMBIA -- Stadium capacity at this weekend's baseball series between Tennessee and South Carolina at Founders Park will be at 100%, South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced Tuesday.
Face coverings are encouraged but not required outdoors at Founders Park. Face coverings will continue to be required in indoor areas of Founders Park for both fans and working staff except when actively eating or drinking.
The series between the #21 Gamecocks and the #5 Volunteers starts on Thursday at 7 p.m. and continues with games on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at noon. It is the final scheduled games of the 2021 season with SEC Tournament play starting on May 25.
7 Bulldogs get softball academic honors
NORFOLK, Va. — The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has announced the 2021 Softball All-Academic Selections, honoring 109 student-athletes from the conference’s softball-playing institutions that competed this season who have achieved academic success.
MEAC sophomore, junior and senior student-athletes with a 3.0 or better cumulative grade point average (GPA), as well as transfer student-athletes who have been in residence at the institution for at least one year, are eligible for All-Academic accolades.
From South Carolina State, the honorees are Tajah Clark, Ja’Nautica Cohen, Miranda Gonzales, Jade Hendricks, Alston Jenkins, Kyla Reeves and Daisha Simon.
Feagin Named to USA FIBA U19 team
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball Class of 2021 signee Sania Feagin earned one of the nine spots on the 2021 USA Basketball Women's U19 World Cup Team following three days of trials in Denver.
Feagin is one of the six current high school seniors among the 14 athletes who will be in training camp. Seven are athletes who were college freshmen in 2020-21 and one who is a junior. It will be Feagin's international debut with USA Basketball.
Season Opener Against Georgia Slated for Prime Time
Clemson-Georgia to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC
CLEMSON, S.C. — ESPN announced today that kickoff for Clemson's season opener against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 4 has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The contest will air nationally on ABC.
The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte as part of the 2021 Duke's Mayo Classic. Though the game will be played at a neutral site, Clemson has made itself at home in the venue in recent years, posting a 7-1 all-time record at Bank of America Stadium, including a 1-0 mark in regular season play (vs. Temple in 2006) and a 6-0 record in ACC Championship Games.
The 2021 season opener represents the sixth scheduled meeting between Clemson and Georgia over the next 14 seasons. In addition to the game in Charlotte, the two programs will face one another in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The historic geographic rivals have also previously announced two home-and-home series featuring games in Clemson in 2029 and 2033 and games in Athens in 2030 and 2032.
Clemson is accepting season ticket requests for the 2021 football season at ClemsonTigers.com/FootballTickets. Fans can also gear up for the 2021 season online at the Clemson Tigers Store.
The full press release from ESPN is forwarded below.