Claflin baseball picked 11th in Peach Belt

AUGUSTA, Ga. – In the first season competing in the Peach Belt Conference, the Claflin University baseball team was selected to finish 11th in the 2020 Preseason Poll of PBC coaches.

Claflin competed as an independent last season and in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for the previous 10 years before making the PBC on July 1, 2019. The Panthers finished the 2019 campaign with a 25-18 record.

The Panthers will open the 2020 season Saturday when they host Virginia State University. Claflin will play a double header on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. and a single game on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Panthers will host Lincoln Memorial University on Monday, Feb. 3 at 1 p.m.

All Claflin baseball homes game will be played at historic Mirmow Field in Orangeburg.

Voorhees has 3 qualify for NAIA meet

DENMARK – Voorhees College track and field athletes Kenneth Cannon, Keyana Yeoman and Thanton Jordan qualified for the 2020 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Recently, Cannon competed in the 60-meter dash at the JDL Fast Track in Winston Salem, N.C., where he finished second. That qualified him for the championship. He also competed at the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Battle in Manhattan, N.Y., where he finished fourth in the 60-meter dash. Cannon is currently ranked No. 6 in the NAIA ranks.

Cannon is a freshman sports management major from Decatur, Ala.

Yeoman also competed in the HBCU Battle, finishing third in the 60-meter hurdles, qualifying her for the championship. She finished sixth in the 60-meter dash during the Samford Open. She is currently ranked No. 2 in the NAIA ranks. 

Yeoman is a freshman mass communication major from Leland, N.C.

Also, at the Samford Open, Jordan competed in the high jump competition, where he finished second, qualifying him for the championship. He is currently ranked No. 9 in the NAIA ranks.

Jordan is a sophomore computer science major from St. Matthews.

Head track and field coach Jeffrey Hughes said he is proud to have three Voorhees student-athletes qualify for the NAIA Indoor Championship.

“The student-athletes are working hard in practice and during the track meets to make the qualifying marks to compete at Nationals, and they possess the skills needed to be competitive once they get there,” Hughes said.

The team's next competition will be January 25-26 back at JDL Fast Track.

Claflin's Bennett gets honor

Claflin University jumper Andrew Bennett has been tabbed this week's Food Lion Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association men’s Field Athlete of the Week.

Bennett finished top 10 in the triple jump and top 15 in the long jump with marks of 11.54m and 5.98m, respectively, at the JDL Flat is Fast Invitational. The senior from Sumter ranks 11th in the CIAA in the triple jump and 14th in the long jump this indoor season.

The Claflin University men’s track and field team will compete in the USC “Carolina Challenge” hosted by the University of South Carolina, Friday-Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the USC Indoor Track and Field Facility in Columbia.

