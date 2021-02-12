COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin baseball game canceled

Lander was led by Roury Glanton and Ward Betts who finished with a home run each.

Justin Walker (1-0) was the winner of game one and Praise Thorsen picked up his second save of the season.

Makai Holloway (0-2) was the losing pitcher of record.

Keyon Smith scored the only run of game two for Claflin. Smith’s run came off an RBI single by Edzaviah Paul in the top of the sixth. Christian Carr and Charles Jackson were the other two Panthers to knock out hits in the second game.

Glanton had three hits with two runs and two RBI's to lead the Bearcats in game two.

X’zavier Johnson (0-1) was the losing pitcher for the Panthers while Marshall Thompson (2-0) was credited with the win.

2 Gamecocks in mix for Naismith

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball sophomores Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke were named to the Midseason Team for the 2021 Women's Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced.