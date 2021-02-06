COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin baseball falls in series finale

The Claflin University Baseball team fell to the University of North Georgia Nighthawks, 14-0, in the Peach Belt Conference series finale Friday at Mirmow Field.

The win gave North Georgia the series and improved the Nighthawks' early season record at 2-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

Claflin (1-2, 1-2) will travel to Lander University next weekend for a PBC three-game series. The action gets underway Saturday (Feb. 13) with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m., followed by the series finale on Sunday (Feb. 14) at 1 p.m.

In the contest, the Panther batters managed just three hits off Nighthawks' starter Parker Morrison (1-0), who went the distance. Morrison finished the game with 17 strikeouts; two walks against 31 batters faced.

Keyon Smith had the only extra-base hit for Claflin with a double. The Virginia State University transfer finished the series with four hits that included a home run and two doubles. Gerardric Dobbs, who had a single in the game, also wrapped up the series with four hits. Daniel Powell added the final base hit, a single, for the Panther offense in the loss.

Charles Jackson, 0-1, who pitched three innings, was the losing pitcher.