COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin baseball falls in series finale

The Claflin University Baseball team fell to the University of North Georgia Nighthawks, 14-0, in the Peach Belt Conference series finale Friday at Mirmow Field.
The win gave North Georgia the series and improved the Nighthawks' early season record at 2-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
Claflin (1-2, 1-2) will travel to Lander University next weekend for a PBC three-game series. The action gets underway Saturday (Feb. 13) with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m., followed by the series finale on Sunday (Feb. 14) at 1 p.m.
In the contest, the Panther batters managed just three hits off Nighthawks' starter Parker Morrison (1-0), who went the distance. Morrison finished the game with 17 strikeouts; two walks against 31 batters faced.
Keyon Smith had the only extra-base hit for Claflin with a double. The Virginia State University transfer finished the series with four hits that included a home run and two doubles. Gerardric Dobbs, who had a single in the game, also wrapped up the series with four hits. Daniel Powell added the final base hit, a single, for the Panther offense in the loss.
Charles Jackson, 0-1, who pitched three innings, was the losing pitcher.
North Georgia had three players that hit home runs in the game, Nik Levensteins knocked out a three-run homer, while Jake Howard and Crews Taylor each belted out two-run shots.
No CIAA championships
CHARLOTTE – Due to continued concerns related to COVID-19, the board of directors for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) has voted to cancel all conference scheduling and championship events for spring-sponsored sports. These include softball, women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, and men’s golf.
Each school that sponsors the affected sports will have the autonomy to schedule competition throughout season to allow teams and student-athletes the opportunity complete.
CIAA member Clalfin has scheduled softball for the spring.
Hardesty named RB coach
University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer has selected Montario Hardesty to serve as the Gamecocks' running backs coach.
Hardesty, a former NFL player, comes to Columbia after spending the past two seasons as part of the Charlotte football coaching staff, working under head coach Will Healy as the 49ers' wide receivers coach.
Clemson game canceled
The Clemson's women's basketball game Sunday vs. Boston College has been canceled, the ACC announced.