COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin athletes up for award; Carolina changes baseball time

Claflin athletes up for award
CHARLOTTE – Claflin University volleyball senior outside hitter Jala Roberts and men’s basketball graduate guard Romero Hill are among 24 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association basketball student-athletes selected as candidates for the 2020-21 CIAA Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award as announced by the conference office on Wednesday.
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete.
CIAA award candidates were nominated by their respective universities, must be classified as a senior, and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character, and competition.
“I am truly excited for our student-athletes as they are recognized for their accomplishments on and off of the field of play,” said Director of Athletics Tony O’Neal.
Roberts is scheduled to receive her degree in English literature with a minor in education in May 2021. In fall 2021, she will enroll in North Carolina A&T State University to pursue a master of education in English with a concentration in African American literature. In 2019, Roberts led her team in kills (196) and was third in digs (140). The volleyball team did not compete in fall 2020.
Hill, who is currently pursuing his MBA at Claflin, received his bachelor's degree in sport management in December 2020. Last season (2020-21) he averaged 5.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and shot 71 percent from the free-throw line.
Award winners will be determined through a three-pronged balloting system that includes CIAA fans, media members representing the conference and other HBCU’s, and the CIAA Management Council. Fan balloting will take place from March 3-April 4, 2021, at www.LowesCIAASCA.com, the award website that contains information about each candidate and the program.
The overall male and female winners will be announced later in April and presented with the prestigious Senior CLASS Award trophy.
Carolina Friday game at 4 p.m.
COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball team's series opener with Mercer, set for Friday, March 5, at Founders Park will now start at 4 p.m. Saturday's game remains at 4 p.m. while Sunday's game starts at noon and will be televised on SEC Network.
Thursday basketball
- S.C. State at N.C. A&T, 6 p.m.
- Clemson (W) vs. Notre Dame, ACC tournament, 8:30 p.m.