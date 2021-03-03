COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin athletes up for award; Carolina changes baseball time

Claflin athletes up for award

CHARLOTTE – Claflin University volleyball senior outside hitter Jala Roberts and men’s basketball graduate guard Romero Hill are among 24 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association basketball student-athletes selected as candidates for the 2020-21 CIAA Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award as announced by the conference office on Wednesday.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Lowe’s CIAA Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete.

CIAA award candidates were nominated by their respective universities, must be classified as a senior, and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character, and competition.

“I am truly excited for our student-athletes as they are recognized for their accomplishments on and off of the field of play,” said Director of Athletics Tony O’Neal.