COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Carolina women to play in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Carolina women to play in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball will face Iowa State in the 2020 SEC/Big 12 Women's Basketball Challenge, the two conferences announced.
It marks the Gamecocks' third Challenge appearance in the fifth season of the 10-game slate between the two conferences.
In the upcoming season, the Gamecocks will travel to Iowa State. Kentucky, Alabama, Texas A&M and Tennessee will also be on the road for this season's Challenge. Arkansas, Ole Miss, Georgia, Missouri and Vanderbilt will host games. Official game information and start times will be announced at a later date.
The inaugural challenge was held in 2014 with the first 10-game slate in 2016. Since then the Challenge has included 10 teams from the SEC while every team from the Big 12 has participated. The format features five home games on campus sites for each conference per year.
In 2016, the SEC edged the Big 12 6-4 that year, with the conferences splitting the challenge, 5-5, in 2017 and 2018. The Big 12 took home the trophy last season.
South Carolina first played in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in 2016, taking its No. 3 ranking to No. 14 Texas and leaving with a 76-67 victory. In 2018, the 18th-ranked Gamecocks hosted No. 4 Baylor with the Lady Bears claiming the victory.'
The 2020 SEC/Big 12 Women's Basketball Challenge matchups are:
- South Carolina at Iowa State
- Kentucky at Kansas State
- Alabama at Oklahoma State
- Texas A&M at Texas
- Tennessee at West Virginia
- Baylor at Arkansas
- Kansas at Ole Miss
- Oklahoma at Georgia
- TCU at Missouri
- Texas Tech at Vanderbilt
MEAC announces track academic honors
NORFOLK, Va. — The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced the 2020 Outdoor Track & Field All-Academic Selections, honoring 204 student-athletes from the conference’s 11 institutions who have achieved academic success during the 2019-20 academic year.
MEAC sophomore, junior and senior student-athletes with a 3.0 or better cumulative grade-point average, as well as transfer student-athletes who have been in residence at the institution for at least one year, are eligible for All-Academic accolades.
“I want to congratulate our men’s and women’s outdoor track & field student-athletes, who maintained a 3.0 or better grade-point average during the 2019-20 academic year,” MEAC Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said. “The ultimate goal is to develop and graduate our student-athletes to be productive citizens in our society.”
S.C. State University honorees are: Dwayne Curnell, Tyler Duncan, Ariyonne Gillespie, Taylor Guthrie, Kameron Hammond, Keturah Hunter, Marquis Lynch, Trent Montgomery, Diamond Rush, Jerdashia Scott and Ars’Breana Tyler.
