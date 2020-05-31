COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Carolina women to play in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carolina women to play in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball will face Iowa State in the 2020 SEC/Big 12 Women's Basketball Challenge, the two conferences announced.

It marks the Gamecocks' third Challenge appearance in the fifth season of the 10-game slate between the two conferences.

In the upcoming season, the Gamecocks will travel to Iowa State. Kentucky, Alabama, Texas A&M and Tennessee will also be on the road for this season's Challenge. Arkansas, Ole Miss, Georgia, Missouri and Vanderbilt will host games. Official game information and start times will be announced at a later date.

The inaugural challenge was held in 2014 with the first 10-game slate in 2016. Since then the Challenge has included 10 teams from the SEC while every team from the Big 12 has participated. The format features five home games on campus sites for each conference per year.

In 2016, the SEC edged the Big 12 6-4 that year, with the conferences splitting the challenge, 5-5, in 2017 and 2018. The Big 12 took home the trophy last season.