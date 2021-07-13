COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Carolina pitchers picked in MLB Draft

Carolina pitchers picked in draft
DENVER, Colo. - University of South Carolina pitchers Daniel Lloyd and Julian Bosnic were selected on day three of the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft Tuesday afternoon in Denver. The Gamecocks ended the draft with eight current players and three signees selected.
Lloyd, who is a three-year pitcher at Carolina, made 23 appearances for the Garnet and Black in 2021, recording two saves with a 3.07 ERA.
Bosnic, a three-year pitcher for the Gamecocks, was 4-2 with a 2.84 ERA and four saves in 50.2 innings pitched for Carolina this past season.
Gamecock signee Drew Baker was picked in the 11th round (325th selection) by the Philadelphia Phillies.
South Carolina selections in the 2021 MLB Draft. * denotes signee:
CB-A (34) Cooper Kinney* Tampa Bay Rays
5 (141) Brett Kerry Los Angeles Angels
5 (149) Brady Allen Miami Marlins
5 (150) Thomas Farr Cincinnati Reds
8 (240) Hunter Parks* Cincinnati Reds
9 (267) Brannon Jordan Milwaukee Brewers
10 (291) Andrew Peters Los Angeles Angels
10 (297) Wes Clarke Milwaukee Brewers
11 (325) Drew Baker* Philadelphia Phillies
14 (407) Daniel Lloyd Baltimore Orioles
16 (476) Julian Bosnic San Francisco Giants
4 Tigers selected in draft
CLEMSON -- Four 2021 Tigers were selected on the third and final day (rounds 11-20) of the MLB draft on Tuesday. They joined eighth-round pick James Parker (Mariners) and 10th-round selection Keyshawn Askew (Mets) as the six Tigers chosen in the 2021 draft.
On Tuesday, freshman righthander Mack Anglin was selected in the 13th round (No. 383 overall) by the Washington Nationals, sophomore righthander and first baseman Davis Sharpe was chosen in the 13th round (No. 396 overall) by the Cleveland Indians, freshman righty Carter Raffield was picked in the 14th round (No. 420 overall) by the Cincinnati Reds and sophomore catcher Adam Hackenberg was selected in the 18th round (No. 545 overall) by the Chicago White Sox.
With the six picks, Clemson has had 35 draft selections (which includes three Tigers drafted twice) in six seasons under head coach Monte Lee. The 35 draft picks are 10th most in the nation and third most in the ACC from 2016-21.
One Clemson signee was drafted on Tuesday, as outfielder Will Taylor, who was also a Tiger football signee as a quarterback and wide receiver, was drafted in the 19th round (No. 554 overall) by the Texas Rangers.
Taylor joined Competitive Balance-A round pick Joe Mack (Marlins) and third-round pick Bubba Chandler (Pirates) as the three Tiger signees selected in the 2021 draft.
Wofford's Davis picked by Mariners
SPARTANBURG – Wofford College senior Colin Davis was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 7th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The 2021 Southern Conference Player of the Year was the 204th overall selection.
Davis, a senior from Roswell, Georgia, was the first Terrier to earn Player of the Year honors. He started 50 games in centerfield this season and led the team in home runs with 11.
MEAC names Woman of the Year
NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has named Salma Gonzalez from Coppin State University as the 2021 Woman of the Year.
The award, selected annually by the MEAC Senior Woman Administrators, celebrates the achievements of senior female student-athletes who have excelled in academics, athletics, service and leadership.
“Congratulations to Salma Gonzalez for having a spectacular career, not only in volleyball, but in her academic pursuits as well,” MEAC Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said. “Furthermore, her service to the community is truly exceptional. I would like to thank the Coppin State University athletic staff, coaches, academic support personnel and Salma’s family, who all have had an influential part in her success.”