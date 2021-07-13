COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Carolina pitchers picked in MLB Draft

10 (297) Wes Clarke Milwaukee Brewers

4 Tigers selected in draft

CLEMSON -- Four 2021 Tigers were selected on the third and final day (rounds 11-20) of the MLB draft on Tuesday. They joined eighth-round pick James Parker (Mariners) and 10th-round selection Keyshawn Askew (Mets) as the six Tigers chosen in the 2021 draft.

On Tuesday, freshman righthander Mack Anglin was selected in the 13th round (No. 383 overall) by the Washington Nationals, sophomore righthander and first baseman Davis Sharpe was chosen in the 13th round (No. 396 overall) by the Cleveland Indians, freshman righty Carter Raffield was picked in the 14th round (No. 420 overall) by the Cincinnati Reds and sophomore catcher Adam Hackenberg was selected in the 18th round (No. 545 overall) by the Chicago White Sox.

With the six picks, Clemson has had 35 draft selections (which includes three Tigers drafted twice) in six seasons under head coach Monte Lee. The 35 draft picks are 10th most in the nation and third most in the ACC from 2016-21.