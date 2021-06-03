COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Carolina hoops loses Woods, keeps 2 others

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina guard Seventh Woods has entered the transfer portal after spending two seasons in Columbia, GamecockCentral confirmed.
Woods officially entered Tuesday night, and will look to play his final year of eligibility elsewhere.
After starting his career at North Carolina, Woods transferred to South Carolina and sat out a year before playing in 18 games this season with 13 starts.
He averaged over five points per game and shoot 36.8% from the field.
Bryant, Couisnard returning
COLUMBIA -- University of South Carolina junior forward Keyshawn Bryant, and R-sophomore guard Jermaine Couisnard both announced Thursday that they have withdrawn their name from the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft and will return to Carolina next season.
Bryant averaged career highs of 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game during the 2020-21 season. He will enter the 2021-22 season 254 points shy of the 1,000-point mark.
Couisnard averaged 10.1 points per game last season, and led the Gamecocks with 3.2 assists on the year.
MEAC commissioner on ballot
NORFOLK, Va. – Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Commissioner Dr. Dennis E. Thomas is on the players’ ballot for the 2022 class of the College Football Hall of Fame released to voters on Wednesday.
Thomas is a former head football coach at South Carolina State University.
As an offensive lineman at Alcorn State, Thomas was a two-time Pittsburgh Courier All-American (1972, 1973), and he was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Offensive Player of the Year in 1973 – the first and only offensive lineman to win the award.
Thomas was a member of the Braves’ 1970 SWAC championship team, and his teams went a combined 27-8-1.
N.C. A&T sweeps awards
NORFOLK, Va. – North Carolina A&T State University captured both the Talmadge Layman Hill Men’s All-Sports Award and the Mary McLeod Bethune Women’s All-Sports Award, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced.
North Carolina Central (53.5) was second in the men’s all-sports standings, followed by Norfolk State (53) and Florida A&M (52).
This marks the second straight year in which the awards were given that A&T swept both trophies.
Hall is Ping All-American
NORMAN, Okla. -- Junior Ryan Hall was named a Ping First Team All-American, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced. He joins PGA Tour player Matt NeSmith (2016) as the only players in program history to be named PING First Team All-Americans.
With his two victories this season, Hall joined All-Americans Keenan Huskey, Will Miles, Matt NeSmith and Kyle Thompson as the only five players in program history with multiple wins in the same season.
Penley finalist for award
CLEMSON -- Clemson head coach Larry Penley is a finalist for the 2021 Dave Williams Award. The award is presented to the national coach of the year by the Collegiate Golf Coaches Association.
Penley led the Tigers to the ACC Championship in his final year at the helm of the Clemson program, his 10th league title as Clemson head coach.
Clemson hoops gets transfer
CLEMSON — Head coach Brad Brownell and his staff announced the addition of Naz Bohannon (Lorain, Ohio/Lorain).
Bohannon played four seasons at Youngstown State (2017-21) and will be immediately eligible after graduating from Youngstown State with a degree in business administration.
Bohannon is one of just 22 players dating back to the 1992-93 season to post at least 1,200 points, 975 rebounds and 275 assists in a career.
Rivers is Gatorade Player of Year
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball signee Saniya Rivers (Wilmington, N.C.) became the first future Gamecock to be named Gatorade National Girls' Basketball Player of the Year.
The award recognizes not only athletic accomplishment but also academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court.
A two-time North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year, Rivers led her Ashley High School team to a 15-2 record and the Class 4A state semifinals in 2020-21 behind 36.8 points, 11. 5 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 5.1 assists per game. The McDonald's All-American was on the WBCA All-America Team and earned a spot on the Naismith All-America Second Team. A three-time all-state selection, Rivers earned North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year honors this season as well.