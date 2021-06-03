COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Carolina hoops loses Woods, keeps 2 others

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina guard Seventh Woods has entered the transfer portal after spending two seasons in Columbia, GamecockCentral confirmed.

Woods officially entered Tuesday night, and will look to play his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

After starting his career at North Carolina, Woods transferred to South Carolina and sat out a year before playing in 18 games this season with 13 starts.

He averaged over five points per game and shoot 36.8% from the field.

Bryant, Couisnard returning

COLUMBIA -- University of South Carolina junior forward Keyshawn Bryant, and R-sophomore guard Jermaine Couisnard both announced Thursday that they have withdrawn their name from the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft and will return to Carolina next season.

Bryant averaged career highs of 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game during the 2020-21 season. He will enter the 2021-22 season 254 points shy of the 1,000-point mark.

Couisnard averaged 10.1 points per game last season, and led the Gamecocks with 3.2 assists on the year.

MEAC commissioner on ballot