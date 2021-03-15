COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Carolina finishes No. 6 in women's poll

Carolina finishes No. 6 in AP poll
In one of the most unconventional seasons ever, UConn finished in a familiar place — at No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll.
It's the 16th time that the Huskies have completed the regular season as the top team in the poll. They received 23 first-place votes on Monday from a national media panel of 30 voters.
There were five different teams ranked No. 1 this season — the second most in the poll's history. Stanford, which spent six weeks atop the Top 25, finished at No. 2; the Cardinal received five first-place votes.
North Carolina State was No. 3, matching its best final ranking, achieved by the 1978 squad. The Wolfpack received the other two first-place votes. Texas A&M and Baylor rounded out the top five teams.
The Southeastern Conference had six teams in the final poll with No. 6 South Carolina, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 15 Arkansas and No. 18 Kentucky joining Texas A&M and Georgia. The Big Ten was next with five teams and the Pac-12 had four. The ACC and the Big 12 each had two teams ranked.
Gonzaga completes No. 1 run
Gonzaga opened the season at No. 1. The Bulldogs never let go of that ranking.
Now, after a start-to-finish run atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, coach Mark Few’s Bulldogs are focused on trying to become the first unbeaten national champion in more than four decades.
The Bulldogs (26-0) received all 60 first-place votes to stay atop Monday’s final poll.
Gonzaga won every game but one by double-figure margins, the outlier being an 87-82 victory over West Virginia in December. But the Bulldogs had to rally from 12 down at halftime to beat BYU in the WCC Tournament final.
Illinois jumped to No. 2 after winning the Big Ten Tournament, swapping spots with Baylor — which fell one spot after spending 15 of 17 polls sitting in second place. Michigan was next at No. 4, with all three of those teams joining Gonzaga in earning No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Tournament.
The NCAA selection committee had Baylor as its overall No. 2 seed and Illinois at No. 3.
Alabama was No. 5, with the Crimson Tide reaching their highest ranking since December 2006 after winning the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the first time since 1991. Houston, Ohio State, Iowa, Texas and Arkansas rounded out the top 10.
BC hires Charleston coach
Boston College has hired Earl Grant from the College of Charleston as its men’s basketball coach.
Grant replaces Jim Christian, who was fired with three weeks remaining in his seventh season.
Grant, 44, had a 127-89 record in seven seasons with the Cougars, who won the Colonial Athletic Association regular season and tournament championship in 2018. The school was one of 21 Division I schools with players selected in each of the past two NBA drafts.