COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Carolina finishes No. 6 in women's poll

Carolina finishes No. 6 in AP poll

In one of the most unconventional seasons ever, UConn finished in a familiar place — at No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll.

It's the 16th time that the Huskies have completed the regular season as the top team in the poll. They received 23 first-place votes on Monday from a national media panel of 30 voters.

There were five different teams ranked No. 1 this season — the second most in the poll's history. Stanford, which spent six weeks atop the Top 25, finished at No. 2; the Cardinal received five first-place votes.

North Carolina State was No. 3, matching its best final ranking, achieved by the 1978 squad. The Wolfpack received the other two first-place votes. Texas A&M and Baylor rounded out the top five teams.

The Southeastern Conference had six teams in the final poll with No. 6 South Carolina, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 15 Arkansas and No. 18 Kentucky joining Texas A&M and Georgia. The Big Ten was next with five teams and the Pac-12 had four. The ACC and the Big 12 each had two teams ranked.

Gonzaga completes No. 1 run

Gonzaga opened the season at No. 1. The Bulldogs never let go of that ranking.