COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Carolina faces Mizzou down a starter

Carolina down a starter

The Gamecocks will still likely be down a starter against Missouri this weekend while there is a shot at getting one back.

Frank Martin said on his weekly call-in show Jermaine Couisnard is “not good to go” and he would be “shocked” if Couisnard played against the Tigers still dealing with a nagging ankle injury.

Justin Minaya's status is still questionable as he comes back from a head injury. He participated in practice some Thursday and is expected to do more Friday before doctors make a decision on his status.

Both missed Wednesday's 93-73 loss to Tennessee after injuries suffered against Ole Miss.

Couisnard's been dealing with an ankle injury after landing awkwardly coming down from a rebound while Minaya suffered a head injury colliding with AJ Lawson in midair going for a loose ball.

The duo makes up half of the Gamecocks' four leading scorers with Couisnard averaging 9.7 points on 29 percent shooting while Minaya is averaging 8.1 points on 42.2 percent shooting.