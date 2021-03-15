COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Bulldogs ranked in poll; Carolina baseball rescheduled

Alabama A&M remains No. 1 with the coaches and Jackson State No. 1 with the media as the Boxtorow Coaches and Media Polls were released on Monday.
Alabama A&M was off this week, but Jackson State moved to 3-0 on the season after a convincing 43-7 win over rival Mississippi Valley State in a game nationally televised on ESPN2. AAMU received 10 of the 16 first-place votes, but the Tigers are closing the gap on the Bulldogs. For the Tigers, it is their highest ranking since at least 2012.
In the media poll, JSU remained on top, widening its margin from last week and receiving 10 first place votes. Prairie View A&M swapped places with Arkansas-Pine Bluff for the No. 3 spot after its 17-10 victory over Grambling in the State Fair Classic in Arlington, TX on Saturday. With the loss, the Tigers are 0-2 on the season.
A couple of big games permeate the Week 5 schedule as Alabama A&M will play at Prairie View A&M on Saturday.
S.C. State (1-1) is No. 6 in both polls.
Carolina-Davidson to be Wednesday
COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team's game against Davidson, scheduled for March 16, has been postponed due to rain in the Midlands.
The game will be played Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Founders Park. Fans who had tickets to the Tuesday game will be able to use them for Wednesday's contest.
Strong showing for SCSU track
The South Carolina State track and field teams opened their outdoor season with a very strong outing at the Myrtle Beach Collegiate Challenge (March 12-13) as they combined for five first-place finishes and six other top three showings in the event at Doug Shaw Stadium.
Coach Jerod Wims’ young teams, which were without some of their top performers due to COVID-19 issues, also recorded 13 personal records and qualified for the May 7-8 MEAC Outdoor Championship in seven events at the meet.
The Bulldogs’ Devin Brewington won both 100 meters (10.66) and 200 meters (21.53), both MEAC qualifying times. Brenton Shippy, who ran a 10.56 in the 100 meters in the prelims, finished second in the 200 meters (21.53). The duo was also a part of the SC State 4x100 relay team, which was second in a time of 41.26. The SC State 4x400 meter team (Brewington, Dwayne Curnell, Matron Thornton and Shippy) also finished first in a time of 3:26.81.
In the women’s competition, freshman Stephanie Jobe won the triple jump (12.00m, 39-4.50 ft.) and was second in the high jump (1.58m, 5-2.25 ft.), both MEAC qualifying marks. Sophomore Jada Banks finished second in the 1500 meters (4.50), qualifying for the MEAC Championship, while the women’s 4x400 relay team (Debrielle Williams, Makayla Jones, E’nyah Dillard and Banks) was first in the event in a time of 4:05.36.
“I can’t complain much about our performance from this past weekend,” said Wims following the meet. “We have had athletes in and out of quarantine (due to COVID-19) and were still able to have a strong outing and earn some conference qualifying marks. We left more athletes home than I would have liked, but watch out for this young group. They are special.”
S.C. State returns to action March 19-20 at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Invite at Atlanta.
Simms gets honors
Aamir Simms was named to the USBWA (U.S. Basketball Writers Association) All-District team. He also also has earned NABC All-District Second Team honors.
Big South revises schedule
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Big South Conference announced its revised football conference schedule for the spring season to accommodate previous postponements due to COVID concerns. Games involving Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, Monmouth and Robert Morris have been adjusted, and the season will now end on Saturday, April 17.
Saturday, March 27 (no change)
Charleston Southern at Monmouth
Kennesaw State at Gardner-Webb
Saturday, April 3
Monmouth at Gardner-Webb
Robert Morris at Kennesaw State (no change)
Saturday, April 10
Robert Morris at Charleston Southern
Kennesaw State at Monmouth (no change)
Saturday, April 17
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern
Monmouth at Robert Morris
TBD
Gardner-Webb at Robert Morris
Clemson in WNIT
The 2020-21 season continues for Clemson women’s basketball, as the Tigers were selected for the 2021 WNIT, it was announced on Monday night. Clemson will take on Ohio on Friday at 2 p.m. in the second game of the Charlotte regional.
The Tigers received an at-large berth into the WNIT after posting an 11-13 overall record and earning a spot in the ACC Quarterfinals.
NCA&T to face top seed
North Carolina A&T State, which on Saturday won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament title thanks to a dramatic 3-pointer in the closing seconds, will face an in-state foe in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.