COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Bulldogs ranked in poll; Carolina baseball rescheduled

Alabama A&M remains No. 1 with the coaches and Jackson State No. 1 with the media as the Boxtorow Coaches and Media Polls were released on Monday.

Alabama A&M was off this week, but Jackson State moved to 3-0 on the season after a convincing 43-7 win over rival Mississippi Valley State in a game nationally televised on ESPN2. AAMU received 10 of the 16 first-place votes, but the Tigers are closing the gap on the Bulldogs. For the Tigers, it is their highest ranking since at least 2012.

In the media poll, JSU remained on top, widening its margin from last week and receiving 10 first place votes. Prairie View A&M swapped places with Arkansas-Pine Bluff for the No. 3 spot after its 17-10 victory over Grambling in the State Fair Classic in Arlington, TX on Saturday. With the loss, the Tigers are 0-2 on the season.

A couple of big games permeate the Week 5 schedule as Alabama A&M will play at Prairie View A&M on Saturday.

S.C. State (1-1) is No. 6 in both polls.

Carolina-Davidson to be Wednesday

COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team's game against Davidson, scheduled for March 16, has been postponed due to rain in the Midlands.