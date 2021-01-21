COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Beamer completing staff with O-line coach

The MEAC has seen six of its 11 indoor track & field programs opt out of the 2020-21 season due to concerns over COVID-19. Conference policy states if 50% or more institutions cannot participate in any championship, the championship for that sport will be canceled.

The five programs that did not opt out can compete during indoor season and qualify for the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Claflin Athletics makes changes

Claflin University Director of Athletics Tony O’Neal announced the renaming of two departmental titles and the establishments of two others within Panther Athletics.

The Compliance Office will now be titled the Office of the Compliance while the Sports Information Office will be titled Office of Media Relations. The Office of Student-Athlete Affairs and Internal Operations and the Office of Student-Athlete Support will also be established.

All changes were effective in December 2020 and will make up the administrative arm of athletics.

“The renaming and establishments of the offices within the department falls in line with collegiate athletics across the country,” said O’Neal. “It also helps clearly identify the scope of the various offices within the department.”