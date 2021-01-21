COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Beamer completing staff with O-line coach

Beamer completing staff with O-line coach
Shane Beamer is filling his final vacancy for the Gamecock football on-field coaching staff by hiring veteran offensive line coach Greg Adkins, GamecockCentral.com reported.
Adkins was first mentioned as a candidate for the position by GamecockCentral.com last Thursday and profiled once again as being heavily in the mix earlier on Wednesday.
Sources tell GamecockCentral.com that Adkins' contract is expected to be approved during a scheduled university Board of Trustees meeting on Friday morning, along with one for previously announced defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey.
A 30-year veteran of the coaching industry, Adkins was most recently at his alma mater, Marshall, this past season. During the 2020 season, Adkins' offensive line surrendered just 12 sacks in 10 games, and Cain Madden posted the nation's third-best PFF grade for an offensive lineman.
Adkins' other coaching stops in college have come at Georgia, Troy, Tennessee, Syracuse, Oklahoma State, and Charlotte, plus a stint in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.
MEAC cancels track championships
NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference will not hold its Indoor Track & Field Championships, which were set for Feb. 26-27 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Va., in the 2020-21 academic year.
The MEAC has seen six of its 11 indoor track & field programs opt out of the 2020-21 season due to concerns over COVID-19. Conference policy states if 50% or more institutions cannot participate in any championship, the championship for that sport will be canceled.
The five programs that did not opt out can compete during indoor season and qualify for the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships.
Claflin Athletics makes changes
Claflin University Director of Athletics Tony O’Neal announced the renaming of two departmental titles and the establishments of two others within Panther Athletics.
The Compliance Office will now be titled the Office of the Compliance while the Sports Information Office will be titled Office of Media Relations. The Office of Student-Athlete Affairs and Internal Operations and the Office of Student-Athlete Support will also be established.
All changes were effective in December 2020 and will make up the administrative arm of athletics.
“The renaming and establishments of the offices within the department falls in line with collegiate athletics across the country,” said O’Neal. “It also helps clearly identify the scope of the various offices within the department.”
The Office of Compliance and Office of Media Relations will continue to operate in its current manner.
The Office of Student-Athlete Affairs and Internal Operations will be headed by Associate Athletics Director Matisse Lee. The department will be responsible for the oversight of units within the internal operations of the department and oversee special projects and provide administrative support as assigned by the Director of Athletics. In addition, the department will oversee the Student-Athlete Affairs including assisting with University housing and financial aid.
The Office of Student-Athlete Support will provide academic support and other counseling services to Panther student-athletes. The office will be led by Akeem Boneparte, the Athletic Academic Advisor/Academic Student Support Counselor. The department will focus on the academic success of the student-athletes by maintaining study hall and the tutorial program as well as assisting with student-athlete advising. Additionally, the office will assist the Office of Compliance with academic information and serve as the liaison with the University’s Enrollment Office and Academic departments.