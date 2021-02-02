COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Beamer adds to support staff

Beamer adds to support staff

University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer continues to put together his support staff, adding Taylor Edwards and Drew Hixson to headline the player personnel department and formally identifying Connor Shaw's role within the program.

Taylor Edwards has been named the program's director of player personnel. He comes to Carolina after serving as the director of recruiting operations at Maryland for the past two seasons.

Hixson will work closely with Edwards as the assistant director of player personnel. Hixson comes to Carolina from the University of Kansas.

Shaw has been given the title of director of football relations. With his expanded responsibilities, he will assume more of a football/recruiting emphasis within the NCAA rules, as well as serving as a liaison with former Gamecock players.

Wofford football makes staff changes

SPARTANBURG – Wofford College football head coach Josh Conklin has announced several coaching staff changes for the upcoming spring season.

Highlights of the changes are Rob Greene being named defensive coordinator and Luke Johnson named outside linebackers coach.