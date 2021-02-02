COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Beamer adds to support staff

Beamer adds to support staff
University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer continues to put together his support staff, adding Taylor Edwards and Drew Hixson to headline the player personnel department and formally identifying Connor Shaw's role within the program.
Taylor Edwards has been named the program's director of player personnel. He comes to Carolina after serving as the director of recruiting operations at Maryland for the past two seasons.
Hixson will work closely with Edwards as the assistant director of player personnel. Hixson comes to Carolina from the University of Kansas.
Shaw has been given the title of director of football relations. With his expanded responsibilities, he will assume more of a football/recruiting emphasis within the NCAA rules, as well as serving as a liaison with former Gamecock players.
Wofford football makes staff changes
SPARTANBURG – Wofford College football head coach Josh Conklin has announced several coaching staff changes for the upcoming spring season.
Highlights of the changes are Rob Greene being named defensive coordinator and Luke Johnson named outside linebackers coach.
Greene, a 2014 Wofford graduate, has been named defensive coordinator and will continue to work with the safeties. He originally joined the Terrier staff in 2017 and has been a part of three straight Southern Conference championships. Last season the defense was ranked 20th in the nation in total defense.
Johnson joined the staff in the summer of 2020 as a defensive quality control coach and video coordinator. He will now coach the outside linebackers for the Terriers. He played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and graduated in 2019 with a degree in business administration.
Other changes made to the coaching staff include Mitch Doolittle moving to inside linebackers and special teams coordinator. Paul Holmes is the defensive backs coach and Dane Romero added co-offensive coordinator responsibilities. Freddie Brown takes over as offensive recruiting coordinator and Allen Smith is the defensive recruiting coordinator.
The Wofford football team is preparing for the 2021 spring season, which will begin on Saturday, Feb. 20, against Mercer at Gibbs Stadium.
Cooke in award top 10
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina sophomore guard Zia Cooke is among the top-10 candidates for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
Named after the first player, male or female, named to an All-America Team in four straight college seasons, the annual award in its fourth season recognizes the top shooting guard in women's NCAA Division I college basketball.
Boston, Cooke on Wooden list
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball sophomores Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke were named to the John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy's Women's Late Season Top 20 Watch List.
They are the Gamecocks' top two scorers this season and are two of the six SEC entries on the list, more than any other conference. The Gamecocks are one of three teams with multiple entries on the 20-player list.
Boston earned National Player of the Week honors last week and continues to dominate SEC play and make her case for National Player of the Year honors as well.
Cooke is an explosive, dynamic scorer who leads the Gamecocks with 16.1 points per game (11th in the SEC) overall and is tied with Boston for team-high honors in SEC games (15.1 ppg).