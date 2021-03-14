COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Alabama wins SEC title; Georgia Tech tops ACC

Voorhees falls in tournament

WICHITA — The Bethel College men’s basketball team was seemingly in control for most the game against the Voorhees Tigers Friday in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament at the Garvey Center in Wichita.

Things almost got away from the Threshers down the stretch, but Bethel held on for an 82-79 win, according to a report by The Kansan.

Alabama wins SEC title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Alabama captured the SEC tournament title Sunday with an 80-79 win over LSU.

The Crimson Tide are now 3-0 against LSU this season,.

Georgia Tech wins ACC title

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Georgia Tech has its first Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title in nearly three decades after beating No. 15 Florida State 80-75 in Saturday night's championship game. Just as importantly, they've secured an automatic NCAA Tournament berth to end an 11-year drought.

Michael Devoe scored 20 points for the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets (17-8), who shot 52% after halftime and repeatedly capitalized on mistakes by the Seminoles to win their first ACC Tournament crown since 1993 and fourth overall.