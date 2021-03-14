COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Alabama wins SEC title; Georgia Tech tops ACC

Voorhees falls in tournament
WICHITA — The Bethel College men’s basketball team was seemingly in control for most the game against the Voorhees Tigers Friday in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament at the Garvey Center in Wichita.
Things almost got away from the Threshers down the stretch, but Bethel held on for an 82-79 win, according to a report by The Kansan.
Alabama wins SEC title
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Alabama captured the SEC tournament title Sunday with an 80-79 win over LSU.
The Crimson Tide are now 3-0 against LSU this season,.
Georgia Tech wins ACC title
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Georgia Tech has its first Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title in nearly three decades after beating No. 15 Florida State 80-75 in Saturday night's championship game. Just as importantly, they've secured an automatic NCAA Tournament berth to end an 11-year drought.
Michael Devoe scored 20 points for the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets (17-8), who shot 52% after halftime and repeatedly capitalized on mistakes by the Seminoles to win their first ACC Tournament crown since 1993 and fourth overall.
Derion Kendrick arrested
ROCK HILL-- Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested early Friday morning, WIS-TV and other media outlets are reporting.
Officers say they found Kendrick sleeping in a vehicle at around 3 a.m. with a weapon on his lap.
According to officials, Kendrick is charged with unlawful carrying of a gun and issued a citation for possession of marijuana in his hometown of Rock Hill.
He was given a personal recognizance bond Friday morning.
Kendrick was dismissed from Clemson last month. He’s a former five-star prospect and currently in the NCAA transfer portal.