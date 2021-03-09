COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: ACC Network to air Clemson Pro Day

Penley wins 80th tourney

CLEMSON — Jacob Bridgeman won his second tournament of the year and Colby Patton tied for the round of the day with a 67, leading Larry Penley and the Clemson golf team to the championship of the 15-team Palmetto Intercollegiate at the Palmetto Club in Aiken.

The victory was the 80th of Penley’s career, just two short of the ACC record of 82 wins by former Wake Forest coach Jesse Haddock. It marked the fifth time in the last eight appearances and the 10th time overall that Penley’s Tigers have won the Palmetto Intercollegiate.

Clemson won the tournament with a team score of 19-under-par 821, seven shots ahead of second place UNC-Wilmington.

Lawson gets SEC honor

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina junior guard A.J. Lawson was honored with SEC postseason accolades from the league's coaches, as the Toronto, Canada, native was named Second Team All-SEC. It is the second-career postseason honor for Lawson, who was named to the All-Freshman Team in 2019.

Lawson enters SEC Tournament action this week averaging a team high 16.9 points per game, while also collecting 4.1 rebounds, dishing out 1.3 assists and collecting 1.5 steals per game. South Carolina plays Ole Miss at 9 p.m. Thursday.