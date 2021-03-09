COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: ACC Network to air Clemson Pro Day

ACC Network will present of several ACC Football Pro Days across the network’s platforms beginning with the conference champion Clemson Tigers on Thursday, March 11.
Jordan Cornette will host Clemson Pro Day (10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studio joined by his teammates from the The Huddle -- Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt. ESPN NFL Draft analyst and Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy and NFL front office insider Mike Tannenbaum will also provide insight throughout Thursday’s coverage.
Notable participants include: wide receivers Amari Rodgers, Cornell Powell and Diondre Overton, tight end J.C. Chalk, and running backs Travis Etienne and Adam Choice.
Typical pro day events include: 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle among other position specific drills.
Clemson Spring Game 1 p.m. April 3
CLEMSON -- Clemson Athletics is set to host the 2021 Football Spring Game inside Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 3, at 1 p.m. Given present CDC guidance, which still recommends masks and social distancing, capacity for the game is set at 19,000, the same as it was in the fall of 2020.
Any available tickets after the IPTAY and student request period will be made available to the general public on ClemsonTigers.com beginning on March 25 at a cost of $10.
Penley wins 80th tourney
CLEMSON — Jacob Bridgeman won his second tournament of the year and Colby Patton tied for the round of the day with a 67, leading Larry Penley and the Clemson golf team to the championship of the 15-team Palmetto Intercollegiate at the Palmetto Club in Aiken.
The victory was the 80th of Penley’s career, just two short of the ACC record of 82 wins by former Wake Forest coach Jesse Haddock. It marked the fifth time in the last eight appearances and the 10th time overall that Penley’s Tigers have won the Palmetto Intercollegiate.
Clemson won the tournament with a team score of 19-under-par 821, seven shots ahead of second place UNC-Wilmington.
Lawson gets SEC honor
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina junior guard A.J. Lawson was honored with SEC postseason accolades from the league's coaches, as the Toronto, Canada, native was named Second Team All-SEC. It is the second-career postseason honor for Lawson, who was named to the All-Freshman Team in 2019.
Lawson enters SEC Tournament action this week averaging a team high 16.9 points per game, while also collecting 4.1 rebounds, dishing out 1.3 assists and collecting 1.5 steals per game. South Carolina plays Ole Miss at 9 p.m. Thursday.
Meanwhile, Alabama senior Herbert Jones is The Associated Press player of the year in the Southeastern Conference, while the Crimson Tide's Nate Oats is its coach of the year and Arkansas guard Moses Moody is the top newcomer.
Simms wins Prosser Award
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Clemson senior big man Aamir Simms has been named recipient of the 2021 “Skip” Prosser Award, emblematic of the top scholar-athlete in men’s basketball, while six total Tigers were named to the All-ACC Academic team, the league office announced.
Simms is a three-time member of the All-ACC Academic Basketball team. The Palmyra, Va., senior carries a 3.25 GPA with a major in sport communications, including a 3.60 GPA in the fall of 2019 and earning Dean’s List honors in the Fall of 2020. He has completed two, for-credit internships with the non-profit US Play Coalition.
Simms is Clemson’s second honoree of the Skip Prosser Award. Cliff Hammonds won the inaugural award back in 2008.
Clemson faces either Miami or Pittsburgh at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in ACC Tournament play.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech senior Moses Wright is The Associated Press men’s basketball player of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Virginia Tech’s Mike Young and Louisville’s Carlik Jones also earned individual honors.