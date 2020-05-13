COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: ACC fans can relive memorable football games

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Atlantic Coast Conference fans can relive memorable football games on the conference’s YouTube channel. The six-week series includes 28 games that begin each evening at 7 p.m.

The series kicked off Monday and Tuesday with a pair of games from the South’s Oldest Rivalry – North Carolina vs. Virginia -- from 1995 and 1996.

Of the 28 games set for re-broadcast, 23 feature at least one ranked team, seven are matchups of two ranked squads and five include a team ranked in the top 5. The earliest games featured are the 1989 Clemson-at -Duke game with Steve Spurrier serving as the Blue Devils’ head coach, and the high-scoring 1990 contest between No. 1 Virginia and No. 14 Georgia Tech.

Each game will be shown as a premiere on YouTube and will be available as an archived element after the broadcast.

May 11: No. 9 Virginia at North Carolina (1995)

May 12: No. 6 North Carolina at No. 20 Virginia (1996)

May 13: No. 17 Louisville at No. 24 NC State (2017)

May 14: No. 7 Clemson at Duke (1989)

May 15: No. 16 Boston College at No. 22 Wake Forest (2006)