Clemson's Amick and Grice on first team

CLEMSON – Sophomore infielder Billy Amick (Batesburg, S.C.) and junior lefthander and first baseman Caden Grice (Greer, S.C.) were named first-team All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball on Thursday.

It marked the first time since 2018 (Seth Beer, Logan Davidson, Ryley Gilliam) that Clemson had multiple All-Americans in one season and the first time since 2016 (Beer, Pat Krall, Chris Okey) that the Tigers had multiple first-team All-Americans in one year.

Amick is hitting .418 with 12 homers, two triples, 17 doubles, 58 RBIs, 36 runs, a .778 slugging percentage, .464 on-base percentage and two steals in 43 games (39 starts). He was also a First-Team All-ACC selection.

Grice has been a two-way standout for the Tigers in 2023. He is 8-1 with a 3.25 ERA, .195 opponents’ batting average and 91 strikeouts against 32 walks in 69.1 innings pitched over 13 starts on the mound. At the plate, he is hitting .302 with 16 homers, a triple, 13 doubles, 63 RBIs, 56 runs, a .409 on-base percentage and three steals in 56 games (55 starts). He was also named ACC Tournament MVP on Sunday, leading Clemson to its 16th ACC title.

Clemson's Cagle on first team

CLEMSON – For the second time in her collegiate career, pitcher/utility Valerie Cagle has been named a National FastPitch Coaches Association (NFCA) First Team All-American, the organization announced Wednesday. This marks the third-straight season that Cagle has earned All-America honors after being a first team selection in 2022 and second team honoree in 2021. Cagle was one of six unanimous selections to the first team, and this honor is announced the day following Cagle being selected as the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. Cagle is also a Rawlings Gold Glove recipient at pitcher.

Cagle becomes the first Tiger to earn Gold Glove honors, receiving the recognition at pitcher. She is the second player to be awarded the honor at pitcher as the softball Gold Glove was awarded for the first time in 2022.

Cagle is one of four ACC student-athletes to be named to the All-America list and the lone ACC player to earn first team accolades and be awarded a Rawlings Gold Glove. The All-American honor is added to Cagle’s other 2023 awards that includes a First Team All-ACC nod, selected to the ACC All-Tournament Team, D1Softball First Team All-American and being named an NFCA All-Regional Southeast First Team selection.

Carolina's Messina and Petry named to third team

TUCSON, Ariz. – University of South Carolina catcher Cole Messina and outfielder Ethan Petry both were named Collegiate Baseball Third Team All-Americans, the publication announced Thursday, June 1. Both Messina and Petry were named to the All-SEC First Team last week.

Messina is hitting .311 with 56 runs scored, 17 doubles, 17 home runs, 63 RBI, six stolen bases and 35 walks, staring in 57 of the 58 games for the Gamecocks in 2023. He is a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and is on the Buster Posey Award Watch List. In conference play, Messina has nine doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBI.

Petry leads the Gamecocks and is sixth in the SEC with a .376 batting average. He has 50 runs scored, nine doubles, 22 home runs, 72 RBI, 28 walks and 14 hit by pitches. Petry is slugging at a .748 clip and has a .468 on-base percentage. He is a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy and was a four-time SEC Freshman of the Week honoree. In conference play, Petry is hitting .359 with three doubles, 13 home runs and 42 RBI.

Carolina hosts the NCAA Columbia Regional starting Friday, June 2. The Gamecocks face Central Connecticut State at 7 p.m. at Founders Park.