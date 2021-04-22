COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: 3 top awards for S.C. State tennis

Joining Alcaraz and Madzar on the Men’s All-MEAC First Team are Coppin State’s Sergiu Medesan, Norfolk State’s Federico Rebecchini and South Carolina State’s Elyes Marouani and Marcelo Rodriguez.

The second team includes S.C. State's Oner Gorgun.

Berjane is joined on the Women’s All-MEAC First Team by Rachel Harden, Aylen Hubeaut and Arielle Nealy of Florida A&M, Norfolk State’s Paula Fortuno and South Carolina State’s Hind Semlali.

The 2021 MEAC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships begin with women’s play on Saturday at 9 a.m., with the men starting at 12 p.m. The championship concludes on Sunday with the women’s final beginning at 9 a.m., followed by the men’s title match at 12 p.m.

All matches will be held at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center on the campus of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va.

Brownell hires Kareem Richardson

CLEMSON — Kareem Richardson, a 24-year collegiate coaching veteran, joined the Tigers’ coaching staff, announced by head coach Brad Brownell and approved by the Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.