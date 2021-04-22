COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: 3 top awards for S.C. State tennis

NORFOLK, Va. -- South Carolina State freshman Rachida Berjane was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference 2021 Women’s Tennis Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, presented by TowneBank, as voted on by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Head coach Hardeep Judge was named the 2021 MEAC Men’s Co-Coach of the Year.
Others receiving honors: Norfolk State senior Andres Alcaraz was named Men’s Tennis Player of the Year, while North Carolina Central’s Stipan Madzar was named the Men’s Rookie of the Year. Norfolk State’s Larry Holmes was named Women’s Coach of the Year and Men’s Co-Coach of the Year along with Judge.
Judge led the Bulldogs to the Southern Division regular-season title, as his squad defeated both North Carolina A&T State and North Carolina Central in conference play. South Carolina State went 5-5 overall this season, including non-conference wins over The Citadel, Campbell and Gardner-Webb.
Berjane was 4-2 in singles play, including a perfect 3-0 mark in conference play in helping the Bulldogs win the Southern Division regular-season title and playing the entire season at the No. 1 position. She was also 4-2 on the season in doubles play. Berjane is the first MEAC women’s player to win Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in the same season since 2014 (Mina Matsuba, Bethune-Cookman).
Joining Alcaraz and Madzar on the Men’s All-MEAC First Team are Coppin State’s Sergiu Medesan, Norfolk State’s Federico Rebecchini and South Carolina State’s Elyes Marouani and Marcelo Rodriguez.
The second team includes S.C. State's Oner Gorgun.
Berjane is joined on the Women’s All-MEAC First Team by Rachel Harden, Aylen Hubeaut and Arielle Nealy of Florida A&M, Norfolk State’s Paula Fortuno and South Carolina State’s Hind Semlali.
The 2021 MEAC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships begin with women’s play on Saturday at 9 a.m., with the men starting at 12 p.m. The championship concludes on Sunday with the women’s final beginning at 9 a.m., followed by the men’s title match at 12 p.m.
All matches will be held at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center on the campus of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va.
Brownell hires Kareem Richardson
CLEMSON — Kareem Richardson, a 24-year collegiate coaching veteran, joined the Tigers’ coaching staff, announced by head coach Brad Brownell and approved by the Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.
“I’ve known Kareem for a long time and have always been impressed by his work ethic, knowledge of the game and competitive spirit,” Brownell said. “Kareem brings a wealth of experience to the position having worked for many outstanding coaches over the years as well as serving as the head coach at UMKC. Our players will enjoy working with him and I think his experience in different regions of the country will serve us well in recruiting.”
Richardson comes to Clemson after spending the previous two seasons at Indiana State (2019-21). The Sycamores finished 33-22 and 22-14 in the Missouri Valley Conference over those seasons while producing four All-MVC players.
Prior to his second stint at Indiana State, Richardson served as the head coach at UMKC from 2013-2019. He spent one season on Rick Pitino’s staff at Louisville, helping the Cardinals to a Big East Conference championship and NCAA Final Four appearance in 2013 before leaving to become the head coach at UMKC.
Claflin-ECSU doubleheader canceled
Orangeburg, SC – The Claflin University-Elizabeth City State (ECSU) University softball game scheduled for Thursday, Apr. 22 has been canceled.
A makeup date has not been determined.
Claflin will travel to Raleigh, N.C., on Tuesday, April 27, to face the Bears of Shaw University. The first pitch is set for 3 p.m.
MEAC announces track honors
NORFOLK, Va. — North Carolina A&T State junior Cory Poole was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference office announced.
South Carolina State sophomore Dexter Ratliff was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, while North Carolina A&T State senior Loren James was named Ratliff (So., Beaufort) set the MEAC’s best mark in the discus throw this past weekend at the USC Open, tossing the implement a personal-best 49.30 meters (161 feet, 9 inches) to come in fourth in the event.
Among top performers is Devin Brewington (South Carolina State), who helped the Bulldogs finish second in the 4x400-meter relay at the USC Open.
PC fires football coach
Presbyterian College has fired football coach Tommy Spangler, the school announced April 21.
Spangler led the Blue Hose to a 4-3 record during the just-completed spring season with victories in its final three games, including one over Pioneer League champion Davidson.
“This is a confidential personnel matter, made after due consideration, that a change in leadership in the football program was in the best interest of PC and its student-athletes,” the school said in the statement.