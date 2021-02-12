COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin baseball game canceled

Claflin falls at Lander in doubleheader
GREENWOOD – The Claflin University baseball team dropped a doubleheader to Lander University Friday, falling 7-3 and 11-1 (8 innings).
The Panthers fell to 1-4 overall and 1-4 in the Peach Belt Conference.
The Bearcats remain undefeated at 5-0 and 2-0 in the PBC.
Due to inclement weather, the Saturday game was canceled. A new date has not been determined.
The Panthers will host Georgia College in a Peach Belt Conference three-game series, Friday-Saturday, Feb. 19-20. The first pitch for Friday's single game is set for 5 p.m. while Saturday's doubleheader will have a 1 p.m. first pitch at Mirmow Field.
In Friday's first game, Claflin jumped out to a 3-2 lead after three innings. Lander scored two runs off two hits in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good, 4-3.
The Bearcats added two additional runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh for the final 7-3 margin.
Da’Avion Sumpter went 4-for-5 with a run, one hit, a double, and an RBI to lead Claflin in the opening game. Steven Joyner had a double and one run while Gerardric Dobbs scored a run for the Panthers in the loss.
Lander was led by Roury Glanton and Ward Betts who finished with a home run each.
Justin Walker (1-0) was the winner of game one and Praise Thorsen picked up his second save of the season.
Makai Holloway (0-2) was the losing pitcher of record.
Keyon Smith scored the only run of game two for Claflin. Smith’s run came off an RBI single by Edzaviah Paul in the top of the sixth. Christian Carr and Charles Jackson were the other two Panthers to knock out hits in the second game.
Glanton had three hits with two runs and two RBI's to lead the Bearcats in game two.
X’zavier Johnson (0-1) was the losing pitcher for the Panthers while Marshall Thompson (2-0) was credited with the win.
2 Gamecocks in mix for Naismith
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball sophomores Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke were named to the Midseason Team for the 2021 Women's Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced.
The duo joins seven other SEC selections to the 30-player list, the most of any conference. South Carolina is one of four schools with multiple entries on the list.
#1/3 South Carolina (16-2, 11-0 SEC) hosts LSU (8-9, 6-5 SEC) at noon Sunday in its annual Pink Game to raise awareness for finding a cure for and celebrating survivors of breast cancer. The team will wear pink accessories for the game, which will be shown on SEC Network.
Clemson falls to No. 4 N.C. State
RALEIGH, N.C. — Clemson fell to No. 4 N.C. State on Thursday. The Wolfpack never trailed at Reynolds Coliseum and defeated the Tigers 86-65.
In the shooting department, Clemson (10-8, 5-8) recorded a field goal percentage of 40.9, while NC State (13-2, 8-2) shot 51.5 percent from the field. The Tigers made six 3-pointers, and the Wolfpack poured in 10 treys. NC State won the rebounding battle 41-36. Delicia Washington led all scorers with 24 points to go along with her eight rebounds and four assists. Amari Robinson finished with 11 points and nine boards. N.C. State's Kayla Jones tallied 21 points, seven assists and five boards.
On Sunday, Feb. 14, Clemson and Wake Forest (9-8, 6-7) will play for the second time on the season. The Tigers defeated the Demon Deacons 69-66 on the road last month. Sunday's contest at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson is scheduled to begin at noon and air on ACC Network.
Monmouth picked to win Big South
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Defending Big South Champion Monmouth University has been tabbed the favorite in the conference’s preseason 2021 spring football poll as voted by the league’s head coaches and media panel.
The Big South’s 2021 spring football schedule will feature five teams playing a four-game conference slate to determine the league’s automatic qualifier to the FCS Playoffs.
Kennesaw State was just behind Monmouth in the preseason rankings with 43 points, and received three first-place votes from the panel.
Charleston Southern collected a first-place vote and 31 points for third place in the preseason standings. Gardner-Webb and new football associate member Robert Morris tied for fourth in the polling with 16 points each. Big South football members Campbell, North Alabama and Hampton will not compete during the upcoming spring season.
Meanwhile, Kennesaw State teammates Isaac Foster and Bryson Armstrong were voted the Big South’s Spring Football Preseason Players of the Year.
Beamer adds 5 analysts
University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has hired five full-time analysts who will assist in the football program.
Former Gamecock linebacker Shaq Wilson heads up the quintet that also includes Nick Coleman, Ahmad Smith, Lonnie Teasley and Stanton Weber. Coleman and Teasley will work on the offensive side of the ball, while Wilson and Smith will work as defensive analysts. Weber is the special teams analyst.
Coleman comes to Columbia from Northeast Mississippi Community College where he served as the Tigers' offensive coordinator in 2020.
Ahmad Smith joins the staff as a defensive analyst after spending the last three seasons at Western Kentucky.
Teasley joins the Gamecock football staff as an offensive analyst after spending the past two years as the offensive line coach at North Carolina Central University.
Weber comes to Carolina as a special teams analyst after spending the past four seasons on the football staff at his alma mater, Kansas State.
Carolina pitcher transferring
South Carolina left-hander Dylan Harley is in the transfer portal, according to GamecockCentral.com
The Gamecock pitcher is coming off Tommy John and didn't pitch in a shortened 2020 season. As a freshman he was in the starting rotation but quickly fell out of it, going 3-4 with a 10.02 ERA in his first season.
A school spokesperson also confirmed Will McGregor and Hayden Lehman have been removed from the roster.
All three were pitchers. McGregor is also a lefty and coming off Tommy John surgery.
SCSU track teams return to action
South Carolina State track and field teams return to action Saturday at the USC Indoor Open at the Carolina Indoor Track and Field Complex in Columbia. Coach Jerod Wims’ squads last competed Jan. 16 at the Gamecock Opener hosted by USC.
Thirteen teams are set to compete in the event, which begins at 11 a.m.
Participants expected to place for SC State in the women’s competition include soph. Jada Banks (So.) in the mile run; Fr. Stephanie Jobe in the long jump; and sprinters Dominique Edmondson, a soph.; along with Chanice Harris, Tanryn Thorn and Makayla Jones, all freshmen.
In the men’s competition, SC State will be paced by Soph. Dexter Ratliff in the shot put; soph. Dayani Johnson in the long jump; and sprinters Waddell Rembert-Jett and Dwayne Curnell, both juniors, along with transfer Devin Brewington.