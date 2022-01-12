COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Writers mixed on Tigers; Carolina will be 'upset threat'

Even as confetti rained down on the national champion Georgia Bulldogs, writers across the country were already putting together their top 25 polls for the 2022 season.

Though it probably provides little consolation for the current Crimson Tide, Alabama is ranked No. 1 in six different publications that released polls this week. The Southeastern Conference champions will return Heisman-trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young along with its top defensive player in Will Anderson.

Alabama will lose its top two receivers in John Metchie and Jameson Williams, but ESPN senior writer Mark Schlabach predicts Nick Saban and his staff will hit the transfer portal to look for a few new playmakers.

Many writers consider Georgia a good candidate to repeat despite what the Bulldogs are expected to lose on the defensive side of the ball. Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean are both likely to be first-round draft picks in April.

Clemson

After missing the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2015, Clemson will try to build on its current six-game win streak when it enters the 2022 season. Writers around the country are mixed on the Tigers as Yahoo and Athlon Sports both have Clemson ranked in the top 5 while ESPN has them at No. 11.

Schlabach is interested in the changes to head coach Dabo Swinney's staff after the losses of Brent Venables and Tony Elliott. He also has questions about the quarterback position.

"D.J. Uiagalelei threw more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (nine) in his first full season as a starter, and he may be pushed by (Cade) Klubnik who is enrolling this month. The Tigers have to play better on the offensive line and need playmakers to emerge at receiver," Schlabach said in his article.

Klubnik is the Gatorade Player of the Year who threw three touchdowns in the All-American Bowl earlier this month. Swinney has shown that he is not afraid to go to a true freshman at quarterback. Deshaun Watson eventually took over for Cole Stoudt and Trevor Lawrence outplayed Kelly Bryant.

Clemson's defense is expected to take a hit with the loss of linebacker James Skalski and defensive backs Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich. The defensive line will continue to anchor the Tigers with Myles Murphy returning along with Bryan Bresee coming back from injury.

As Fox Sports College Football Writer R.J. Young (who ranked the Tigers 12th) put it: "Death, taxes and Dabo Swinney winning 10 games every season."

Carolina

After a 7-6 season, some writers are starting to believe in Shane Beamer and South Carolina. Schlabach was one of two writers to have the Gamecocks in his top 25.

South Carolina takes the final spot after a 31-17 victory over North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Schlabach expects 14 returning starters on both sides of the ball, but it's the incoming talent from the transfer portal that makes the Gamecocks an exciting follow.

"(Shane) Beamer addressed his quarterback issues by bringing in former Oklahoma starter (Spencer) Rattler and signing three high school passers. Some key players will have to be replaced on defense, but linebacker Brad Johnson and safety R.J. Roderick will be returning for another season," Schlabach wrote.

Beamer and the Gamecocks have used the portal quite a bit in the past couple of days, getting commitments from James Madison receiver Antwane Wells, Central Michigan defensive back Devonni Reed, Wake Forest running back Christian Beal-Smith and N.C. State defensive end Terrell Dawkins.

CBS writer Dennis Dodd was the other writer to have the Gamecocks in his top 25. Dodd has South Carolina at No. 22 entering the 2022 season.

"Shane Beamer defied expectations winning seven games in Year 1 of his regime," Dodd said in an article for CBS Sports. "The Gamecocks will be a legitimate upset threat in several SEC games. Expect eight wins as the upward trajectory continues."

With Week Zero planned for Aug. 27, we have 227 days to fight over it.

Paul Newberry is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press.

