COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Pough to coach in HBCU Legacy Bowl

South Carolina State's Buddy Pough will be a co-head coach for Team Gaither at the Inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl, according to a Thursday announcement.

The team, named for former Florida A&M University football coach Jake Gaither, will feature draft-eligible players from the MEAC and CIAA. Pough will coach with Damon Wilson of Bowie State University.

Players from the SWAC and SIAC will make up Team Robinson, named for former Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson. Coaches for the team include Albany State had coach Gabe Giardina and Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons.

"The goal of the this game is to showcase the immense talent in Black College Football today. These coaches are proven winners," said BCFHOF co-founder and trustee Doug Williams said.

Pough led the Bulldogs to a 7-5 record including a MEAC championship and an HBCU National Championship at the Celebration Bowl.

South Carolina State has three players committed to play in the game including linebacker Chad Gilchrist, offensive lineman Tison Gray and receiver Will Vereen.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl will be played Saturday, Feb. 19, at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University in New Orleans. The game will be televised by the NFL Network.

Durant a finalist for Blanchard-Rogers Trophy

South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant is a finalist for the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy, which goes to the most outstanding collegiate player of the year that has South Carolina ties.

Durant finished the season with 38 tackles including two tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and 12 pass break-ups. He was named first-team All-MEAC and the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year. He is also a first-team FCS All-American and East-West Shrine Bowl invite.

Other finalists include: Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth, Duke running back Mataeo Durant (from Plum Branch), South Carolina defensive back Jaylan Foster, Appalachian State linebacker D'Marco Jackson (from Spartanburg), Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall and Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall (from Columbia).

The award is named after SC Football Hall of Famers Felix "Doc" Blanchard and George Rogers.

The award will be presented during the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame's annual enshrinement ceremony to be held March 31.

Carolina announces spring game date

The South Carolina football team announced Wednesday that it will open spring practice March 15. The Gamecocks are coming off a 7-5 season and a win in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

The Garnet and Black Spring Game will be played Saturday, April 16.

