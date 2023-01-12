COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Drayton thanks Pough in introductory press conference

New Citadel head football coach Maurice Drayton thanks former classmates, teammates and coaches during his introductory press conference held Thursday in Charleston.

“I’ve played or coached football since I was nine-years-old,” Drayton started out. “I didn’t choose football, football chose me.”

While looking out at the sea of familiar faces, Drayton became emotional. He thanked current Citadel athletics director Mike Capaccio for the opportunity to return to his alma mater.

“I stepped on this campus in August of 1994 as a 17-year-old walk-on,” Drayton said. “The Citadel has been a large part of my life, nearly 30 years. It’s the place that has helped mold me and make me the man I am today. Thank you for having the vision, and being bold enough and brave enough to act on that vision.”

Drayton played four seasons for the Bulldogs, and was a two-year starter at cornerback who finished with 145 tackles, 17 pass break-ups and three interceptions.

After completing his eligibility in 1998, Drayton spent the next seven seasons as a member of the Bulldog coaching staff.

“I’ve witnessed a lot of change,” Drayton said. “Transition is hard. It’s hard for coaches, hard for fans but mostly hard for the players. I told our team that change is inevitable and fear is okay. Fear is a mind control, and we must learn to face it and control it. If we embrace change we will close the gap faster.”

Last season, Drayton worked as the Assistant Special Team Coordinator with the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s spent the previous six seasons in the NFL working with the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers.

“I’m committed to this team, and I have high expectations,” Drayton said. “I expect to win, and winning comes from knowledge. Knowing the game and having relationships with staff, players, alumni and boosters. Not just a handshake, but a personal relationship.”

Drayton thanked the former head coaches and staff leaders that he has worked under during his nearly 30 years of coaching experience. One of the men he thanked was South Carolina State head coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough. Drayton worked on Pough’s staff for two seasons helping with special teams and defensive backs.

“The experience I learned from each of these coaches is what I’m extremely proud of,” Drayton said. “It’s allowed me to hire a staff (thus far) with over 137 years of coaching experience. We have won at all levels, and it starts with love, embracing change and togetherness.”

Drayton said with a new year come new expectations. He said he wants his team to not only excel on the field, but also in the classroom. He expects them each to follow his four pillars and one rule.

“(First pillar) be on time. Time is the greatest gift you can give. Second, no excuses. Excuses are the tools of the incompetent used to build bridges that lead to nowhere. Third, team first. No one is above the bar, there is a standard. Finally, be a man. Have a sense of responsibility to stand on your own two feet. My only rule is do the right thing,” Drayton said.

“It’s a new year, and new season and a new team,” Drayton said. “We’re looking for a new level of performance. We’re building a new culture. The motto is ‘I’m Building While I Climb.’ It simply means that as I rise, I roll up my sleeves and bring others along with me.”

Drayton said he is not quite finished with the hiring process, but it has begun along with recruiting for this year’s team and 2024.